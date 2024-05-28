Set in gear: How to keep your garage in order

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis
A garage is more than just a shelter for your car; it is a multipurpose space often used for storage, DIY projects and even as a workshop.
However, without proper organisation, a garage can quickly become a cluttered and inefficient area, making it difficult to find tools and other items when you need them.
To help you maximise your space and keep your garage in tip-top shape, let's take a look at five tips.
These strategies are designed to enhance the functionality of your garage, making it a more productive and enjoyable space to work in.
Decluttering and categorising are the first steps for organising your garage. It makes way and sets a foundation for you to be more functional in an organised manner.
Let's take a look at the best way to declutter and categorise items in the garage.
First, set aside enough time for the decluttering activity. This might be anything from a couple of hours to a full-blown weekend, depending on the size of your garage and the quantity of clutter.
Committing to completing the task is important to prevent items from being moved around rather than properly organised.
Next, get your space prepared by ensuring you have enough space to sort out items that will go in various categories. This may include clearing a section of your driveway or yard to lay items there temporarily while sorting.
Clean out your garage... and we mean everything. Starting with a clear space is important, for this will show the scope of what you have. When you start pulling things out, separate them into three piles: keep, donate/sell and throw out.
Be firm with the things that you are sifting through. Ask yourself if you want to keep that item that you have not used in the last year.
More so with broken items, outdated equipment or things you have outgrown. Remember, you want to get rid of stuff, not store it elsewhere.
Once you've sorted through everything, take the items you've decided to keep and further organise them into specific categories. Common garage categories include:
Tools and hardware: Keep all your tools, nails, screws and other hardware together.
Gardening supplies: Group together items such as pots, soil, gardening tools and gloves.
Sports and recreational equipment: Store bikes, balls, skateboards and camping gear in one area.
Seasonal decorations: Keep Christmas, Halloween and other holiday decorations grouped together.
Automotive supplies: Organise car-related items like antifreeze, oil and maintenance tools.
By categorising items, you're not only making them easier to find but also easier to store efficiently.
Once everything is categorised, evaluate the amount of stuff you have versus the available space. Prioritise what you need most and what you use most frequently. Items that you rarely use but decide to keep, such as seasonal decorations or certain tools, can be stored in less accessible areas.
For the items you use regularly, plan to store them in easily accessible locations. This will save you time and frustration in the long run.
For an added layer of organisation, label your categories. Whether you're using boxes, bins or shelves, clear labels will help you quickly find what you need.
If you're storing items in boxes or containers, consider creating a list of contents for each and attaching it to the outside. This is particularly helpful for seasonal items that you might only search for once a year.
For large categories or items that contain lots of small parts (like screws or nails), you might want to document what you have. Depending on your needs, this can be as simple as a written list or as detailed as a spreadsheet.
Maximising vertical space is a game-changer when it comes to organising your garage. Many people overlook the potential that walls and ceilings hold for storage, focusing solely on floor space.
However, by implementing vertical storage solutions, you can greatly increase your storage capacity while keeping the floor clear and accessible.
Here's how to make the most of vertical storage in your garage:
Installing shelving on your garage walls can provide a substantial amount of storage space. You can use these shelves to store a variety of items, from storage bins filled with small items to larger, bulkier items that are used less frequently.
Adjustable shelving systems are particularly useful as they allow you to change the spacing between shelves based on what you need to store.
Pegboards are another excellent vertical storage solution. They are ideal for hanging tools, garden equipment, sports gear and more. Pegboards keep your tools visible and accessible while freeing up valuable drawer and shelf space. They can be customised with hooks, bins and shelves to hold different items.
Similar to pegboards, slatwall panels offer a versatile and sturdy storage option. These panels can be fitted with a variety of hooks, baskets and racks. They're particularly useful for storing awkwardly shaped items or equipment that doesn't sit well on shelves.
Don't forget about the space above you. Ceiling-mounted storage racks are perfect for storing seasonal items, such as holiday decorations or camping gear, that you don't need to access regularly. Overhead storage can also be used for larger items like bicycles or kayaks, keeping them out of the way until they are needed.
For smaller metal tools and accessories, magnetic strips are an excellent solution. They can be mounted on the wall and used to hold scissors, screwdrivers and drill bits. This not only keeps these items out of the drawer but also makes them easy to find and reach when you need them.
Material handling in the context of garage organisation refers to the methods and equipment used to move, protect, store and control items within your garage space.
Efficient material handling solutions can significantly enhance the functionality of your garage, making it easier to access and manoeuvre items, especially those that are heavy or bulky.
Here are some aspects and tools involved in effective material handling within a garage.
These are versatile, wheeled platforms designed for moving heavy objects. Using a dolly trolley can help you transport heavy items like boxes of tools, large equipment or furniture without straining your back. They come in various sizes and materials to suit different needs and weights.
These devices are used to lift or pull heavy items. A hand winch can be particularly useful for elevating heavy objects to higher storage areas or for pulling equipment into the garage from a vehicle. They work by winding a cable around a drum, which is operated manually to lift or drag the heavy item.
Small tools and components can be challenging to manage, making tool organisers and parts bins essential. These help segregate small items such as screws, nails and brackets, making them easily accessible and reducing the risk of loss or damage.
Material handling often involves moving heavy and potentially hazardous items. Safety equipment such as gloves, safety glasses and steel-toed boots can protect you from injury while handling materials in your garage.
Proper labelling and signage can enhance material handling efficiency by making it easier to find and store items correctly. Labels can be used on shelves, bins and boxes to identify contents and their appropriate locations.
Utilising clear storage containers is an effective method for achieving an organised and efficient garage. These transparent containers offer several benefits that can significantly enhance the way you store and access your belongings.
Here's a deeper look into why incorporating clear storage containers into your garage organisation strategy is advantageous.
One of the primary benefits of clear storage containers is the visibility they provide. Being able to see the contents without opening each box saves time and reduces frustration when searching for specific items.
This feature is particularly useful for smaller objects like screws, nails or various tools, which can easily become lost or overlooked in opaque containers.
Clear storage containers encourage better organisation. When you can see what's inside each container, you're more likely to keep items neatly arranged and segregated according to type, use or project. This method prevents the mixing of unrelated items and maintains order within the garage.
Additionally, labelling each container with details of its contents complements the visual advantage, further streamlining the process of finding and retrieving what you need.
Most clear storage containers are designed to be stackable, which is a significant space-saving feature. By stacking containers, you utilise vertical space, freeing up valuable floor area for other uses, such as parking your car or setting up a workbench.
Ensure that the containers you choose are sturdy enough to handle the weight when stacked and have secure lids to prevent them from toppling over or spilling contents.
Another advantage of using clear storage containers is the protection they offer to your belongings. These containers shield items from dust, moisture and pests, preserving their condition and extending their lifespan.
They are particularly beneficial for storing seasonal items, such as holiday decorations or gardening equipment, that are not used regularly but need to be kept in good condition for when they are next needed.
Regular maintenance is an integral component of keeping your garage in top condition. It goes beyond mere cleaning and is about sustaining the functionality and orderliness of your space over time.
Regularly maintaining your garage helps prevent clutter from piling up, ensures safety and prolongs the lifespan of tools and equipment stored within. Here are some aspects to consider for maintaining your garage effectively:
Establish a routine for cleaning your garage. This could be monthly, bi-monthly or seasonal, depending on your needs and the activities carried out in the space.
Regular cleaning involves sweeping floors, wiping down surfaces and ensuring that all items are properly stored in their designated spots. This not only keeps the space tidy but also discourages the accumulation of dust, dirt and potential pests.
As you continue to use the garage, the initial organisational system may need adjustments. Regular maintenance is an excellent time to reassess your storage solutions. Check if the current system still suits your needs or if it requires tweaking.
This may involve reorganising tools, moving items to more accessible locations or even adding additional storage solutions if your needs have expanded.
Use maintenance sessions to inspect your tools and equipment. Check for any signs of wear and tear, rust or damage.
Regular inspections can prevent accidents caused by faulty equipment and can save you money in the long run by addressing minor issues before they become major problems. This is also an ideal time to sharpen blades, oil moving parts and replace items beyond repair.
As time passes, once useful items can become redundant or broken. Regular maintenance should include decluttering these items from your garage.
Dispose of or donate items that are no longer needed. This not only frees up space but also simplifies your organisation, making it easier to find and access the items you do use.
If you live in an area with distinct seasons, your garage usage and storage needs may change throughout the year.
Regular maintenance sessions are an opportune time to adapt your garage setup to the current season, such as swapping out seasonal sports equipment, gardening tools or holiday decorations.
