The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

The right to refuse to employ teachers who do not hold the school's values

May 29 2024 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Christian School principal Stuart Kent says parents at his school are passionate about Christian education. Picture supplied
Launceston Christian School principal Stuart Kent says parents at his school are passionate about Christian education. Picture supplied

HE WHO pays the piper calls the tune. I attended a "town hall style" gathering recently about a new law being introduced that precludes Christian Schools from refusing to employ teachers who do not hold the same values as the schools.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.