The right to refuse to employ teachers who do not hold the school's values

Droppings (scat): One suspect sample has previously been subject to DNA. All known bush animals were subject to the test and acknowledged being negative. They verbally replied something like "we are calling it a Devil and you can read our answer as you wish". Now today's scat sample: Colossal USA works in partnership with National Geographic doing their technical work. Colossal advise they have just spent US $13.5M on the White Rhino project in South Africa (there are three left they say). They came to Tasmania in 2023 but could not get a quality DNA test on the Thylacine. They have stated they will be coming back this month to take a sample of the held dropping. This time they will do their own testing in their own laboratory so no chance of third party interference. I know it is hard for people to come to grips with the fact that the Tiger is still around but the facts are: There are three distinct areas concerned, the two furthest are in excess of 100 air kilometres apart with the other roughly in the centre. Last sightings in two of them mid January 2024 (three sightings by person concerned) and first week December 2023 (forestry loggers). Night camera shots are date and time stamped.