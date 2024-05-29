The right to refuse to employ teachers who do not hold the school's values

HE WHO pays the piper calls the tune. I attended a "town hall style" gathering recently about a new law being introduced that precludes Christian Schools from refusing to employ teachers who do not hold the same values as the schools.
After hearing the testaments from teachers, students and past students I can understand their reason not to employ a teacher who does not hold similar values.
Parents pay good money to ensure that their children have a good education in a Christian environment and the government should respect this.
I ask any Labor politician who is thinking about voting for this change to ask themselves, honestly, "would I employ an assistant, minder or clerk that was openly supportive of the Liberal Party?" If the answer is no, you cannot support this law change.
If teachers do not hold those values there is nothing stopping them from working at a government school. If parents want their children to have a Christian education, where are they to go?
Graeme Barwick, Riverside
THE Tasmanian Government is to be commended for changing tack on the West Coast Aboriginal landscape zone. Previous plans to open the area up to increased 4WD access and the destruction that would have resulted has now been altered to preservation. There are already 93 off-road tracks in 80 kilometres of off-road driving. This magnificent area is the home to tens of thousands of years of Aboriginal activity. It is precious. The rock carvings depict the story of my people and things they saw and did. We hope to negotiate with Minister Duigan managed access while ensuring protection of history.
Michael Mansell, Aboriginal Land Council, Launceston
REGARDING Noel Christensen letter (The Examiner, May 4), I would advise the following. Award Money: Refer to the National geographic Explore Val 244 No 1 July 2023 Pages 17 to 22, in particular page 20 last paragraph.
Droppings (scat): One suspect sample has previously been subject to DNA. All known bush animals were subject to the test and acknowledged being negative. They verbally replied something like "we are calling it a Devil and you can read our answer as you wish". Now today's scat sample: Colossal USA works in partnership with National Geographic doing their technical work. Colossal advise they have just spent US $13.5M on the White Rhino project in South Africa (there are three left they say). They came to Tasmania in 2023 but could not get a quality DNA test on the Thylacine. They have stated they will be coming back this month to take a sample of the held dropping. This time they will do their own testing in their own laboratory so no chance of third party interference. I know it is hard for people to come to grips with the fact that the Tiger is still around but the facts are: There are three distinct areas concerned, the two furthest are in excess of 100 air kilometres apart with the other roughly in the centre. Last sightings in two of them mid January 2024 (three sightings by person concerned) and first week December 2023 (forestry loggers). Night camera shots are date and time stamped.
Ian Peck, Launceston
FROM all appearances, the dormant Talbot Rd Lookout, which can oversee all the city of Launceston to the distant horizons, has officially received the kiss of death.
What other conclusion can be drawn by the recent planting of new trees close by its side to join those which are presently rendering the concrete tower useless by obscuring all but a tiny amount of the view on offer?
I'd like to see an official declaration of death from the Mayor and Councillors and a moment's silence held at the next Council meeting in memory of such a fabulous amenity which is approaching 100 years of existence and in its heyday offered unsurpassed viewing at no charge to the viewer. RIP Talbot Rd Lookout.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
