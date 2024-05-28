Vaping education initiative from government 'a start', AMA Tasmania says

The state government released a new resource in Tasmanian schools to assist teachers in learning how to prevent and end the use of e-cigarettes.
The Vaping, Youth and Health e-learning package includes professional learning modules for school health staff and teachers about the risks of e-cigarettes, interactive classroom resources that can be delivered as part of the Australian curriculum and information for parents.
Australian Medical Association Tasmania branch vice president Annette Barratt said the resource was "a start".
"We applaud the government for taking these initial steps both in health and in education," Dr Barratt said.
"The more information to educate our young people about the dangers of vaping and to get rid of the mythology around the fact that it is safer than smoking, will reduce the chances of them taking it up in the first place."
According to the Department of Health, 559 Tasmanians die each year from smoking.
Dr Barratt said the misconceptions around the safety of vaping partly came from the word itself.
"When young people hear vaping, they think they're inhaling water vapour," Dr Barratt said.
"Basic science classes tell us that vapour is water so therefore inhaling water is perfectly safe.
"Except of course it's not water, it's a finely aerosoled mist of chemicals of which we have no idea just how dangerous they are ... the evidence coming from overseas shows they're extremely dangerous, much more dangerous than smoking."
She said health risks associated with vaping included potential fibrosis of the lungs - but much was still unknown.
"We really don't really know what it's going to do to the cardiovascular system, but we certainly know nicotine is dangerous to it, so there's gong to be an increase in heart disease and stroke happening from a very young age," Dr Barratt said.
She said along with schools, there needed to be more involvement at a community level to intervene.
"We need good people who are role models like athletes and actors - people who young people will look up to saying, 'vaping is stupid, don't do it'," Dr Barratt said.
Education Minister Jo Palmer said schools played an important role in educating young people about the dangers of vapes.
The e-learning package aligns with the Australian Curriculum and while aimed primarily at years 7 and 8 students, can be used for other secondary school students.
"We just don't want this in our schools," Mrs Palmer said.
"We do not want it for our young people, and anything that we can do to assist our teachers and our schools to get that message across, we'll certainly do."
The e-learning package can be found on the Department for Education, Children and Young People's website.
