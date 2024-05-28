Alternative school says to not hold out hope for an East Coast campus

A St Helens mother has demanded better support for students with additional needs on the East Coast, however one of the state's main alternative schools says the region is not part of their current plan.
Heidi Howe had struggled to keep her autistic daughter happy at school until she discovered the Indie School in Launceston.
Ms Howe approached the school to establish a campus in the region for parents who couldn't relocate their children to Launceston, as the area had no alternative options for neurodivergent students.
According to a database compiled by Ms Howe more than 50 families on the East Coast were facing the same issue.
"About 55 local families with students ranging from kinder to year twelve simply cannot find a happy place for their children in the schooling options available on the coast,'' Ms Howe said.
Executive principal at Indie Education Nic Page said there would likely be nine campuses across the state by the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals.
The new schools will be at Wynyard, George Town and New Norfolk, however the East Coast was not considered in the expansion.
Mr Page said the region was not part of Indie Education's long-term strategic thinking in Tasmania.
"We have reached what we feel is capacity for our schools in Tasmania, but we will continue to regularly review the viability of our current sites and potential suitable locations in the future," he said.
Mr Page said he understood the challenges faced by students in regional areas, but there were barriers that prevented establishing an Indie School on the East Coast.
"Our aim specifically in Tasmania is to support year 12 attainment, which is currently the lowest in the country as well supporting our learners to be functionally literate," he said.
"We realise that in our more regional areas, such as the East Coast, these figures are compounded again and they are having even greater challenges with youth mental health and employment.
"Barriers in regions such as the East Coast are finding suitable centrally located properties that would be fit for the purpose of a school and staffing.
"This doesn't mean that we won't explore potential locations where there is a need for our model, in the future."
As an independent special assistance school for students in years 9-12, Mr Page said Indie Education model was "based on adult learning principles".
This included utilising smaller school and class sizes, and teachers emphasised creating a sense of belonging and community in the classroom.
"There are a multitude of reasons as to why Indie School and many other alternative models suit disengaged youth," Mr Page said.
"All learners also have an individual plan which allows staff to tailor learning to better suit the needs of the individual."
Mr Page said a survey was completed by 3000 Indie School students Australia-wide, asking them why the school works for them.
"A common theme in their responses was being treated like an adult, being able to call teachers by their first name and wear casual clothes," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.