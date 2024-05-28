How many Tasmanians have nominated for the AFL's mid-season draft?

Will Wednesday night's AFL mid-season rookie draft add more Tasmanians to the big league?
That's the question the seven Apple Isle products who nominated for the draft are waiting to see, with one of them expected to be taken early on.
North Launceston's Geordie Payne, who hails from NWFL side Wynyard, has been described as the "likely pick one" by several news outlets.
That would see Payne join former Devils teammate Colby McKercher at North Melbourne and bring the number of Tasmanians in the AFL to 25 across 15 different clubs.
Clarence's Max Mapley is the only other player based in Tasmania to have nominated, with the rest living in South Australia and Western Australia.
Former AFL-listed players Jackson Callow (Hawthorn) and Fraser Turner (Richmond) have put their hats in the ring for another chance, while Jack Callinan is aiming to follow in his father Ian's footsteps.
Baynen Lowe, who played with North Launceston in 2020, and Aiden Grace are the other Tasmanians to have nominated.
Despite seven Tasmanians nominating, it's believed only Payne is a major chance to be drafted.
Up to 26 list spots will be filled in the draft, with 339 players nominating.
To be eligible, players must have nominated for and been overlooked in last year's draft, been previously listed by an AFL club, or played a minimum of three games in the WAFL, SANFL, TSL or VFL.
Tasmanians in the AFL
Chayce Jones, Lachie Cowan, Jeremy Howe, Brody Mihocek, Jye Menzie, Alex Pearce, Jake Kolodjashnij, Lachie Weller, Levi Casboult, James Leake, Ben Brown, Hugh Greenwood, Colby McKercher, Tom McCallum, Toby Nankervis, Rhyan Mansell, Sam Banks, Seth Campbell, Arie Schoenmaker, Jimmy Webster, Robbie Fox, Liam Jones, Ryley Sanders, Ryan Gardner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.