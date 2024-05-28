The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Analysis

Bridgenorth's diligent Zanetto benefitting from midfield reinforcements

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 29 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgenorth's Matthew Zanetto in action against Rocherlea earlier this season. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Bridgenorth's Matthew Zanetto in action against Rocherlea earlier this season. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Four goals in a low-scoring affair has resulted in Bridgenorth midfielder Matthew Zanetto receiving three votes in The Examiner's NTFA premier player of the year award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.