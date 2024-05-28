Bridgenorth's diligent Zanetto benefitting from midfield reinforcements

Four goals in a low-scoring affair has resulted in Bridgenorth midfielder Matthew Zanetto receiving three votes in The Examiner's NTFA premier player of the year award.
The highlight of his performance was in the third quarter of the Parrots' 9.12 (66) to 7.3 (45) upset away victory against finals fancy Longford.
Teammate Jake Hinds broke a tackle and handballed to Zanetto who kicked a high ball from the boundary.
The goal umpire bent backwards to follow its trajectory as the ball sailed through the big sticks.
Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook praised Zanetto's selflessness across the match.
"He spent a bit of time forward as well. He's an inside-mid that likes to play inside-mid so to adapt his game and roll forward and play a role that the team needs at certain times is really good," he said.
Cook added the 32-year-old was a stalwart who had won three Kevin Lack Medals as the club's best and fairest.
"And I guess when you bring in some other talent to support him, he can showcase what he's actually capable of," the coach said.
The reinforcements have been a great help for the loyal Zanetto.
The Parrots brought in about 10 recruits during the off-season, including Launceston State League senior players Jake and Jayden Hinds as well as Ryan Tyrrell.
Zanetto is in a midfielder rotation with the trio as well as Casey Walker-Russell.
"I don't normally go forward but obviously with the new players coming in, we have so many people that can play that one role now," he said.
"So that frees up another position and gives people a bit more of a breather so no one's as tired and exhausted. We can all just keep running the game out."
Zanetto, who is enjoying the club's atmosphere, said the new faces had fitted in seamlessly because of already-established friendships.
"They actually know a lot of people up here and then have come in and fit in quite well," he said.
"Everyone was pretty much friends before and now we're all playing on a football team together and it just makes it even better."
The electrician said the Longford win was one of the Parrots' best this year.
"We thought it was going be a pretty big challenge for us because the last few years we've been beaten and beaten comfortably so it was nice to get a win."
Zanetto said those past defeats dictated how he approached the match.
"I just came in with the mindset of just play your game, don't worry about what they're going to, and just give yourself a bit of confidence and not worry what can happen but more (think about) what you and your team can do," he said.
Injuries have been an obstacle for the hard-running midfielder to overcome and he has found a strategy to help prolong his career.
"The ones that I normally have been having problems with are my hamstrings and my adductors," he said.
"I guess with me going to the gym five nights a week now, I revolve most of my workouts on injury prevention of the legs.
"Because we don't want to be doing hamstrings anymore and so far it has helped."
Apart from a stint with Lilydale that resulted in a 2012 premiership win, Zanetto has been with the Parrots.
They haven't made the finals since 2019 when they lost the grand final to Hillwood but are on track to breaking that drought.
Zanetto said the Parrots were striving for success in a fiercely competitive 2024 season.
"For our club, you can just tell the intent to want to win and want to play has risen, which has obviously helped us with a bit of success so far," he said.
The fourth-placed Parrots host ninth-ranked Scottsdale on Saturday at 2pm in round nine.
The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year gong to discover the best big-game performer.
Its purpose is to identify the best performances particularly in the most-competitive matches.
Bridgenorth's Matthew Zanetto - 3 votes
Bracknell's Brodie Wiggins - 2 votes
The Launceston Blues recruit was named the Redlegs' best player and kicked six goals in their seven-point home win against Deloraine.
He has been in the best four of seven matches and booted 18 majors overall.
Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds - 1 vote
Along with Zanetto, proved the difference in the weekend's marquee match against Longford with his three goals, including the sealer.
Played in the middle and then was dangerous at half-forward in the second half.
