Man charged over crash which killed a bystander on Launceston street corner

A 35-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on the corner of Margaret and Frederick Streets in October last year had his case mentioned in the Launceston Magistrates court.
The crash, which claimed the life of a 26-year-old Trevallyn pedestrian when he was struck by one of the vehicles involved, occurred at about 9.20 pm on October 12 2023.
After a significant police investigation, Adam Jacob Shepherd of Prospect Vale was charged with several offences related to the crash.
The crash occurred when a black Toyota CH-R attempted to turn right from Margaret Street into Frederick Street towards West Launceston without giving way to an blue Mitsubishi Triton that was travelling north on Margaret street.
Police said the Triton being driven by a 23-year-old Carrick man collided with the Toyota CH-R causing it to roll onto its side and strike the victim.
At the time Tasmania Police Northern District acting inspector Stuart Greenwood said both drivers and passengers in the vehicle were uninjured, and the Triton's driver stayed on-scene to assist police in initial stages of their enquiries.
"The occupants of the Toyota [...] did not remain at the scene initially," acting inspector Greenwood said.
"It is believed there were four of them. A short time later, three of those persons were taken into custody."
Acting inspector Greenwood said the fourth person was "still outstanding" and their motivations for leaving the scene were unknown and it was "concerning anyone would leave the scene of a crash, let alone where somebody's been seriously injured or killed".
"Through our inquiries we have identified a particular person of interest - we know who that person is - and we are encouraging them to come forward," he said.
Alcohol and drug samples were taken and interviews of eyewitnesses and scene surveys will continue, according to police.
"It's a tragic crash with two people, one tragically killed, another injured, whilst on a footpath seemingly unaware of what was about to unfold," he said.
Mr Shepherd was the driver of the black Toyota CH-R one of the vehicles and is yet to plead to a number of charges.
He has been charged with being a driver involved in a crash and failing to stop and stay at the scene as well failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash (to a police officer).
He also faces a charge of failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash (civilian duties) and failing to display L plates.
He is also charged with being a learner driver unaccompanied by a licenced driver and with using a vehicle with bald tyres.
Mr Shepherd has been remanded in custody to reappear next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.