The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Westbury man fashioned photo to support false family violence claims

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 28 2024 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrates Court.
Launceston Magistrates Court.

A Westbury man used ivy from his garden to create redness on his neck, which he told police was evidence of a family violence incident, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.