Westbury man fashioned photo to support false family violence claims

A Westbury man used ivy from his garden to create redness on his neck, which he told police was evidence of a family violence incident, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Jack Michael Lown, 32, pleaded guilty to making a false statutory declaration, false statements to police on October 29, 2023, and a count of making a false report to police.
In sentencing, magistrate Simon Brown said Lown had three separate and serious complaints of family violence against his partner, saying she had choked or strangled him.
"He made representations to police and also produced a photograph that showed redness around the neck, which was found to be from contact with ivy in the garden," Mr Brown said.
He said the police had conducted an investigation, and when confronted, Lown admitted the falsity of his allegations, saying that he had made it all up.
Mr Brown said Lown had told police he had mental health issues at the time and was concerned about custody of his children and had made it up.
He said that Lown pleaded guilty on his first appearance.
He remained with the person about whom he made the complaints.
Mr Brown said it was no spur-of-the-moment action, having been done on three separate occasions, involving some thought and the production of a photo.
"The risk of serious prejudice to your partner was a very real thing," he said.
"There was also the waste of police resources on a fictitious matter when plenty of other matters require police attention."
He said that general deterrence was the main sentencing factor, a signal to the community.
Mr Brown said he accepted that Lown was remorseful and was in responsible employment.
He was assessed for work orders and found unsuitable, so he dealt with the matter through a $2000 fine and a conviction.
