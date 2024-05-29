The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

PNG Visit Committee wraps up 'valuable' Tasmanian farming and arts exchange

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
May 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Florence Jaukae Kamel, vegetable farmer and firefighter Roslyn Suto, Liese Fearman of Tasmanian Women in Agriculture, mandarin farmer Galauto Helivi. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Florence Jaukae Kamel, vegetable farmer and firefighter Roslyn Suto, Liese Fearman of Tasmanian Women in Agriculture, mandarin farmer Galauto Helivi. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Visitors from Australia's nearest neighbour have wrapped up a tour of Tasmania, and hope to keep the cultural exchange with Papua New Guinea (PNG) going strong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.