PNG Visit Committee wraps up 'valuable' Tasmanian farming and arts exchange

Visitors from Australia's nearest neighbour have wrapped up a tour of Tasmania, and hope to keep the cultural exchange with Papua New Guinea (PNG) going strong.
Selbourne-based sheep breeder and artist Jenny Eddington was one of the main organisers of the study tour by women from the Eastern Highlands of PNG, who studied farming and the local arts scene.
The program is the first of its kind and is supported by Tasmanian Women in Agriculture (TWiA), and Ms Eddington said she hopes to follow it up with more in the future.
"We initially hoped to have a larger group of PNG women come, but in the end we had three women, two of whom are farmers," Ms Eddington said.
"The other one [Florence Jaukae Kamel] is the leader of the PNG tour group and the main adviser for the Eastern Highlands provincial government."
Ms Kamel is also known in her homeland as the 'Bilum Meri', and is a passionate advocate for the female bilum (traditional string bag) weavers of Papua New Guinea.
"She has showcased the bilums and the bilum-making technique. But we've also been visiting farmers and looking at farming opportunities," Ms Eddington said.
"It's been an exchange of sorts, and we are particularly focused on value-adding to women in farming."
Ms Eddington said a chance reunion happened for Ms Kamel whilst on the trip
"We've had a lovely thing happen because Papuans are losing their old bilums and design techniques," Ms Eddington said.
"We had had a lady from Launceston, Fenneke Kolkert, who worked in Papua New Guinea many years ago and acquired some vintage bilums which are now in high demand for preservation reasons.
"She brought them and donated them to Florence to take them back to PNG. So that was a lovely, lovely connection."
Ms Kamel said she felt "so at peace bringing the old bilums back home to PNG".
She said she was inspired by the vegetation, the livestock - particularly the cattle - and the fact Tasmania was an island upon her first visit to the state.
"We wanted to come down to Tasmania to understand better the climate, the soil, and the irrigation here," Ms Kamel said.
"So I have gathered some ideas, and I will apply this knowledge in PNG's wet and dry seasons."
The Papuan women's advocate also hosts the annual Goroka Bilum Festival in PNG, which is billed as the "celebration of an ancient artisan skill".
"Goroka Bilum Festival is supported by Pacific Trade Invest, based in Sydney, and they have been helping us for 15 years," Ms Kamel said.
"We've also got on board the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) and the National Cultural Commission in Papua New Guinea, and we are working with various museums as well."
Ms Kamel said she was concerned some of her bilum weavers might have been affected, but was waiting for more news.
PNG Visit Committee chairwoman Liese Fearman said people often questioned why Papuan women would come to Tasmania, given the vastly different climate and the fact PNG had rich, fertile soil for farming.
"But the thing is Tasmania has agriculture on a scale and with a variety that you will not find in many places," Mrs Fearman said.
"Here in Northern Tasmania, you can visit cattle and dairy farms, see growing vegetables, and so on. Tasmanian farmers are also very innovative."
The committee chairwoman emphasised how PNG is Australia's nearest neighbour, yet most people knew very little about it.
"People are inquisitive, and many want to go to PNG and we think Australia needs to be better friends with PNG," Mrs Fearman said.
