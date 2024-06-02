From the Archives: Story time, supercars at Symmons Plains and student shows

Sports heroes lent Launceston their star power, while students were treated to the National Simultaneous Storytime this week 15 years ago.
Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe was again at Launceston Aquatic Centre, this time to shoot an advertisement at the local pool.
Thorpe was not the only sports star in town, and former Australian cricketer Max Walker inspired attendees at the Master Builders' conference.
Sumo wrestling action in City Park, and the Campbell Town Fashion parade were also among the images featured in The Examiner between May 27 and June 2, 2009.
V8 supercar action entertained petrolheads at Symmons Plains, while at the Launceston Library Jonathan Butler and Shirley Blackman read "Pete the Sheep" to children as part of National Simultaneous Storytime.
Punchbowl Primary School prep and year one students Eleanor Renton and Ellie Rodman were pictured during their art class, and Launceston Church Grammar School students Eliza Triffitt, Clare McKimmie and Danni Pickett performed for Katie Hanstein in their university advertisement.
Did we snap you?
Pictures from May 27-June 2, 2009, taken by Ebony Bejah, Will Swan, Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Neil Richardson, Peter Sanders, Peter Lord, Scott Gelston.
