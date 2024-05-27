Pharmacy Guild president: 'We are facing certain medicine shortages'

The Pharmacy Guild claims Tasmania is facing a shortage of pharmaceuticals and says some medicines are 'completely unavailable'.
Launceston-based President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia Helen O'Byrne said there is an ongoing shortage of medicines nationwide, and the barriers to manufacturing medicines in Australia must be addressed.
"It's been a problem since before the pandemic, but it was worse during the pandemic because logistical issues slowed down the flow of medicines into Australia, and there is a shortage of raw materials globally.
"I also think it has come up due to the Prime Minister's move to try and get more manufacturing in Australia.
"It's always been a bugbear that we don't have a good supply chain or a suitable manufacturing facility for essential medicines here in Australia.
"Currently, there's a shortage of raw materials for hormone replacement therapy, which is menopause treatment for women who need hormonal patches," Ms O'Byrne said.
The Pharmacy Guild president said these medicines are often completely unavailable, and the dates they will be back in supply continue to be changed.
Ms O'Byrne said The Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA) has a list of medicines in short supply on its national website.
"They're [TGA] the group that standardised medicines to come into the country. Sometimes, even the TGA will stop importing a particular medicine because it doesn't meet their standards, which can add to the supply issues.
According to the Pharmacy Guild president, one of the more critical medicines in short supply at the moment is morphine syrup or morphine liquid, which is used in palliative care.
"Some anti-seizure medications for epilepsy aren't available. One other medicine in shortage currently is the diabetic medicine Ozempic," Ms O'Byrne said.
Ozempic is primarily a treatment for people with diabetes, but according to Ms O'Byrne, it's also a popular weight loss drug that is currently difficult to get.
"The crux of the issue is that most of the medicine manufacturers are overseas entities, and we have the added complexity of the government being the main buyer of our medicines," she said.
Ms O'Byrne added that manufacturers set specific prices, and other countries might pay more for medicine than the Australian government is willing to pay.
"We may be put down the priority list because our government won't pay for the medicines at the set price the drug company thinks it's worth.
"Even though our Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) have told them [the government] an amount they should pay for it," Ms O'Byrne said.
So, what does the Pharmacy Guild president think the main barriers are for manufacturing medicines inside Australia by national pharmaceutical companies?
"Investment into infrastructure and the cost of wages in Australia may prevent manufacturing. They're the sorts of things that would need to be addressed if we were to start manufacturing here," Ms O'Byrne said.
The president said that if there's a will from all sides of government and private enterprise, then she thinks that more manufacturing could definitely start to happen on Australian shores.
"There is some manufacturing here, and I think the already involved companies could potentially step up and become more involved," Ms O'Byrne said.
