The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Opinion

Contrasting Tasmanian tales reveal ruthless fine margins of elite sport

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 27 2024 - 3:27pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Despard and his 4x100-metre relay teammates Sebastian Sultana, Calab Law and Josh Azzopardi celebrate Olympic qualification in The Bahamas. Pictures by Athletics Australia
Jacob Despard and his 4x100-metre relay teammates Sebastian Sultana, Calab Law and Josh Azzopardi celebrate Olympic qualification in The Bahamas. Pictures by Athletics Australia

There could be few clearer examples of the ruthlessness of elite sport than the contrasting stories of two Tasmanian athletes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.