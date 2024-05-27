Contrasting Tasmanian tales reveal ruthless fine margins of elite sport

There could be few clearer examples of the ruthlessness of elite sport than the contrasting stories of two Tasmanian athletes.
Separated in age by just a year, Jacob Despard and Anneka Reardon were competing in the Bahamas and Switzerland respectively this month.
Both faced the black and white scenario that the top two finishers in their race would qualify for the Olympics.
Despard's team finished second, Reardon's third.
Despard should now go to Paris while Reardon comes home.
Both have trained most of their life for this chance and they were separated by just a single place, but one will get to live out their childhood dreams in the heat of a global spotlight while the other faces a chilly winter in Hobart.
Despard, 27, was part of the Australian 4x100-metre relay team in Nassau competing at the world championships in the knowledge that the world's top 14 nations would achieve Olympic qualification.
It was either top two or end of the road. We tried not to think about that.- Jacob Despard
Having initially failed to secure a spot by just 0.004 of a second after a photo finish with sprint specialists Jamaica, the Aussie team went into the last heat on the final day knowing there would be no more second chances.
Improving on their opening-day time of 38.50, they ran 38.46 to finish second behind South Africa but well ahead of third-placed Colombia to acquire the small but hugely significant letters "OQ" next to their names on the official results.
"It was either top two or end of the road. We tried not to think about that," explained Despard, who ran the second leg down the back straight.
Sixteen days later and approximately 7680 kilometres away across the Atlantic, 26-year-old Reardon was facing the same confronting reality in Lucerne.
The Final Olympic Qualifying Regatta is lovingly referred to as the "Regatta of Death" for good reason.
Needing a top-two finish to qualify their women's lightweight double scull for Paris, Reardon and NSW crewmate Georgia Miansarow finished third in the A-final. Despite a brilliant victory in their repechage, France and Greece claimed the top two spots and the all-important "OQ"s.
With the nation's men's double and quad scull also falling just short, Rowing Australia's performance director Paul Thompson said: "It was a tough day at the office."
He added: "The first two go to the Olympics, while all the other crews get to row back to the boat park."
Miansarow later posted a broken heart emoji on Facebook with the message: "This one hurts. Couldn't have asked for a better team with Anneka and TL (coach Tom Laurich). We gave it everything and gutted it has come to an end."
The eventual second-to-third margin of 5.81 seconds wasn't quite as tight as the 0.004 which initially denied the sprinters, but it served the same purpose.
The online definition of the proverb "A miss is as good as a mile" is: the fact of failure is not affected by the narrowness of the margin.
It is worth noting that a similar scenario existed at the weekend for Deon Kenzie who also finished third at the Paralympic World Championships in the Japanese city of Kobe where the top two achieved Paralympic Games qualification. However the 28-year-old's impressive track record of eight medals at major champs should be enough to earn him discretionary selection.
A world championship podium place could never be considered "failure", as that definition dictates, but Kenzie admitted afterwards: "This bronze medal definitely comes with mixed emotions."
Such is the cut-throat nature of sport at the highest level.
For every human that earns the right to get the obligatory five-ringed tattoo, there are many more whose skin shall remain un-inked.
