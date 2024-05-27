It's a Tassie Time Warp: Uni Revue brings 'Rockliff Horror' show to Princess

It's just a jump to the left and then a step to the right, find your seats in Princess Theatre and be ready for a wild night with the return of Old Nick's Uni Revue on May 29.
Parodying the classic cult-hit Rocky Horror Picture Show, the revue takes aim at local and federal politicians, as well as their own brand of crass humour, in this year's production titled The Rockliff Horror Sh*t Show.
Set in the land of "Transylmania", the show follows the story of Baz (Brad) and Jazza (Janet) as they find themselves locked in for a night in Parliament.
"Production manager and producer Mel Ansley said audiences were in for a "bit of a wild ride".
"It's a Rocky Horror parody and there's some pretty good stuff in there with Jeremy Rockliff, Michael Ferguson, [Prime Minister] Albanese and a whole range of other politicians," Ms Ansley said.
"We're just here for a good laugh and hopefully make the audience laugh."
She said while audiences could expect plenty of Tasmanian political jokes, they could expect some "cheap laughs and crude, dirty stuff" as well.
She said they chose Rocky Horror as it was a well known title, and fit in well with the name "Rockliff".
"It's just a killer musical really, there's lots of fun songs to parody," Ms Ansley said.
Uni Revue clocked its 75th year in 2022, and Ms Ansley said the revue was a "tried and tested" performance.
"I think we're good at what we do, and especially the last four to five years, we've worked really, really hard to continue our ongoing comedy and pushing that line," Ms Ansley said.
"Some of our jokes are a little bit on the nose and can border inappropriate ... we're still giving the audience what they want but we are being respectful of a lot of minority groups as well."
Cast member Amaya Knight said this was her third time performing in a Uni Revue show, and said she enjoyed the environment the team brings to the production.
"It's different to your normal sort of show, you make a lot of friends and getting feedback from the audience and the laughs - it's really fulfilling as a performance," Ms Knight said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff attended the Hobart performance and said the experience was "a little surreal".
"But I thoroughly enjoyed the performance and found it very entertaining and clever," Mr Rockliff said.
"I can also assure Tasmanians that they won't see me in gold hot pants any time soon".
The Rockliff Horror Sh*t Show premiers May 29 at the Princess Theatre in Launceston, and runs for four nights until June 1.
Tickets can be purchased online through Theatre North.
