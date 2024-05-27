TasWater bills to increase from July 1 and more to come in future

The average Tasmanian household will pay $46 more on their annual water bill once TasWater's new charges take effect from July 1.
The rise equates to a 3.5 per cent increase over the year with an average household now to pay a $755.25 fixed sewerage charge and either a $393.55 fixed water charge or a $216.92 variable water charge.
Under TasWater's four-year pricing plan, the average household bill will be $1365.73 next financial year and $1413.53 in 2025-26.
TasWater's general manager for customer and community Matt Balfe said the 3.5 per cent increase is well below inflation, but Tasmanians who needed support with their quarterly bills were urged to contact TasWater Assist.
This can be done by calling 13 6992, using webchat, filling out an online form or visiting a customer information centre.
Mr Balfe said the business was spending $1.9 million over the next five years on water and sewerage services.
He said TasWater were now consulting on its next pricing plan.
'"With inflation and increased cost of operations, prices will likely increase in our next pricing plan," Mr Balfe said.
To participate in the consultation, visit: www.TasWater.com.au/yoursay.
