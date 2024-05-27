Exeter High works progressing, first stage expected to be done by July

The first stage of the $11 million redevelopment of Exeter High School is expected to be complete by July this year as construction picks up pace.
Indoor gardens and outdoor breakout areas feature in plans for the redevelopment, along with years 7-8 and 9-10 learning hubs, refurbished bathrooms, a kitchen upgrade and a new bus shelter.
The redevelopment is a 2021 state government promise.
Exeter High School principal Jacquie Everson said she looked forward to the facilities to be up and running.
"The whole school community is very excited about the redevelopment," Ms Everson said.
"It will be so important for students in terms of enhancing their learning opportunities by having flexible and modern spaces for learning.
"Obviously we have some disruption which students are coping with really well, but we're all looking forward to when the works are completed so that we can start enjoying those spaces and maximise learning through those spaces."
Tas City Building construction manager John Stagg said it was important construction stages were completed in time so that kids can move from one stage to another.
"If we didn't do it that way, all the children have to move out of school which wouldn't be ideal," Mr Stagg said.
"We commenced around six weeks ago with demolition commencing and it goes right through to September 2025."
He said the present courtyards were looking "quite tired" and the paving created trip hazards.
"That'll certainly be cleaned up a lot and with some nice, exposed aggregate type concrete, some really nice seating arrangements and structures there," Mr Stagg said.
"The classrooms themselves are going to be fantastic; I think it's going to brighten the whole place up a lot and create some more enjoyable environments with students."
Education Minister Jo Palmer said the government had invested $442 million in school upgrades.
"This includes exciting new builds in Legana and Brighton - which are both now well under construction and on track," Mrs Palmer said.
"We absolutely know that when you have enhanced facilities such as this, it's a much better teaching experience for our teachers, but also a wonderful learning experience for our students."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.