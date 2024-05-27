'It was really traumatic': Another East Coast mother raises concerns

Another East Coast mother has raised concerns about the lack of support at St Helens District School for her two neurodivergent children.
Tanya Smith*, who asked to be anonymised to prevent further bullying, said both her children had been "clinically diagnosed for years" and didn't receive one-on-one support in the classroom.
"Both of my kids have high-functioning autism and ADHD," Ms Smith said.
"My eldest son has a specific learning disorder, too; he has dyslexia."
Ms Smith said dyslexia alone was a significant barrier to her son's learning, and he struggled to overcome day-to-day tasks in the classroom on his own.
"On his report card so far this year, everything is below standard," she said.
"[For example] He can't copy from the board; most teachers do the best they can.
"He is slipping through the cracks academically and has done for the last few years."
Ms Smith said she paid for tutoring outside of school where her son "was doing great" - but unfortunately, the cost was no longer viable for her.
"We can't just pack up and move to Launceston for alternative schooling either - we're stuck," she said.
"It's just really hard. We are doing our best as parents. There is just no help available."
Ms Smith said the issue goes beyond students falling behind academically; children on the spectrum need emotional support to regulate their feelings.
"I don't expect everybody to know everything - but a good bunch of them [the teachers] don't know how to handle these children," she said.
Ms Smith said her eldest son had a particular teacher in grade three who "didn't seem to recognise his disability."
"I fought and fought to get him changed into another class, but it didn't happen," she said.
"Teachers need to understand these conditions; they are genuine - they are not just children being naughty.
"It was really traumatic for my son. He is past it now, but he still brings it up every now and again."
Both Ms Smith's children only received support from teacher assistants who spent time in their classes on a short term basis, she said although this support is appreciated it's inadequate.
"Every now and again a teacher's assistants will pop in and spend some time with my kids," she said.
"But no, my children do not have extra support."
Ms Smith said she had to pick up her children from school when all options were exhausted.
"There have been a number of times when my youngest had a whole week off, because he just couldn't go," she said.
"When he was in the class with the teacher he didn't get along with, it was at least twice a week."
"I've had to take so much time off work to go and pick him up - my leave sheet is huge."
The Department for Education, Children and Young People told The Examiner that support for students with disability is ''provided through resourcing to schools as well as access to specialist services''.
"The Educational Adjustments Disability Funding Model underpins our approach by targeting additional resources to support students with disabilities," a spokesperson from the department said.
"Schools are provided with additional resources to support all students with disabilities... the school is able to consider the type of educational adjustments they make for each student in order to tailor support to individual needs.
Along with attending their local school, there are also a range of alternate educational settings including Support Schools (South, North, North-West), and the Tasmanian eSchool."
