Regions would be 'completely different' without volunteers: TasFarmers

As National Volunteer Week draws to a close, organisations across Australia have given their thanks to those who donate their time and energy to charitable causes.
The annual occasion is also an opportunity to encourage more people to put their hand up for volunteer work, which TasFarmers was quick to do.
Association president Ian Sauer said rural and regional Tasmania would be a "completely different" place without its volunteers.
"There'd be no fire brigade, no football, no ambulance, no landcare," he said.
"They are the backbone and without them there would be no one looking after our elderly and no volunteer palliative care.
"Volunteers touch every part of our community. We recognise it and farmers recognise it."
A 2019 report by Volunteering Tasmania revealed that 297,000 of the state's residents over 15 years old volunteered, accounting for 68.8 per cent of the adult population.
Volunteers on the island contribute two million hours annually, with an average of 229 hours per person.
The industry generates at least $4 billion in benefits to the state every year, making it Tasmania's largest sector.
But even with these impressive statistics, TasFarmers wants more people to help out in the regions.
"We ask that everyone recognise and thank all the volunteers and we encourage people to find a couple of hours a week to donate to volunteering. The benefits are huge," Mr Sauer said.
"If you've ever considered volunteering, now is the perfect time to get involved. There's something for everyone, and every contribution helps make a positive impact on the community you live in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.