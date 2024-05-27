Prospect man used threats and vile abuse against police while intoxicated

A Prospect man who threatened and resisted police also used vile language in the course of his arrest, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Craig Adam Peet, 40 pleaded guilty to two counts of use abusive language to a police officer, resist a police officer and two counts of threaten a police officer on May 9 2023.
The court heard that Peet had limited memory of the incident because of the alcohol he had consumed.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Peet believed police were using excessive force which prompted the "very nasty behaviour" he exhibited on the day.
He had a relevant prior offence from 2015 and received a suspended jail sentence in 2019.
In sentencing magistrate Ken Stanton said police had the authority to execute their duty without the vile abuse that Peet exhibited to a female officer.
While a court file specifies the language used by Peet The Examiner has chosen not to publish the sexist and degrading language.
Mr Stanton said the threats were of a very serious nature.
Peet said to one officer "when I find your address you're f---ing dead", "when I find you your mouth is going to be in the back of your head' and i' if you want to wake up tomorrow you need to shut the f---up".
He said to a male officer "I'll snap your neck'.
Mr Stanton said that while it may have been the case that he had not nor real ability to or intention to follow them through it did not mean they would not have caused a degree of concern to the officers.
He said that his resisting of police in a violent manner created a significant risk for both himself and police officers.
"Police had to hold onto you on the balcony and also hold you when you launched down the stairs," Mr Stanton said.
He also had to be taken to the ground which risked injury to both parties.
Mr Stanton said he needed to send a clear message to the community that such behaviour was unacceptable and to discourage Peet himself from any repeat.
"You have a disturbing history of defiance of police having in your younger days abused, resisted and assaulted them," Mr Stanton said.
He imposed a ten week jail sentence which was wholly suspended for two years on the condition he commit no imprisonable offence.
He ordered him to do 42 hours of community service during a 12 month community correction order.
