Demolition planned for former Caltex fuel depot near Ravenswood

A former fuel depot and petrol station on Henry Street could soon disappear, joining the ranks of several other ex-service stations being redeveloped around Launceston.
The site near Ravenswood was first commissioned as a depot in the mid-20th Century, with the fuel station - now unmanned - arriving in the 1980s.
According to documents lodged with the City of Launceston council the owners of the site Ampol, previously trading as Caltex, have plans to clear the site as the company continues to divest its infrastructure holdings.
Some infrastructure, including a fuel bowser and storage tanks, has already been removed from the site.
This leaves a handful of storage tanks, above and below ground, and some buildings still to be removed and then remediation work to remove contamination.
There is evidence asbestos-containing materials were used to construct buildings at the site.
Soil and groundwater testing commissioned by the owners shows contamination by several chemicals including petroleum, PFAS - otherwise known as 'forever chemicals' - and heavy metals.
These were measured at levels above human and ecological health criteria, however further studies are required to determine what remediation work is required.
The former depot and petrol station is not the only former Caltex property undergoing redevelopment.
Plans to redevelop the petrol chain's former site at Charles Street were unveiled in August 2023, with the hopes the project would be complete by the end of 2024.
Remediation work at the ex-Caltex Invermay, at the intersection of Goderich and Lindsay Streets, was also underway by mid-2023 after plans to redevelop the site as a 24-hour service station fell over.
A proposal to turn the former Caltex Kings Meadows back into a service station was also received by the council early 2024.
This site sold for about $1.7 million in 2021, with mainland chain OTR planning to dispense BP fuel from the site across the street from the local Ampol branch.
The council is accepting public comment on the plans for the Henry Street demolition until June 5, 2024.
