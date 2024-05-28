Not a funding problem: Tasmania's health system has a wastage issue

Recently the Minister for Health, Guy Barnett stated that funding for Urgent Care Clinics and the Launceston General Hospital was "grossly inadequate", also expressing his discontent with the lack of federal assistance for the $580 million upgrades for the LGH.
First, the Tasmanian public need to understand that the Urgent Care Centres, DO NOT reduce bed flow issues in our emergency departments. They may reduce the waiting time to be seen in the ED, but they do not contribute to the "ramping", or the bed flow issues in our hospitals.
So, to state that Urgent Care Centres will solve the crisis in our public hospitals, is utterly false.
Secondly, for Guy Barnett to complain about funding to our public health system from the federal government, is an example of hypocrisy paramount.
The financial wastage in our public health system is utterly astounding.
We hear rhetoric of "record funding" yet we still have the same problems. What is that "record spending" actually being spent on?
Let's talk about spending in the Tasmanian Health Service. $68.2 million on locum doctors (essentially fly-in fly-out doctors) and $26 million in overtime shifts for nurses during 2023.
"Renting" beds in private hospitals for patients having procedures, and to improve bed flow as bed block is atrocious.
The large number of agency nurses who get paid vastly more than a permanent local nurse, who are employed to prop up our collapsing system.
The $53 million on a proposed new Emergency Department at the LGH is the most ignorant idea ever proposed as a solution to the health crisis and is just an example of spending money without addressing the root of the bed flow problems.
The current size of the LGH emergency department is more than sufficient in size if it wasn't suffering from bed flow issues in the rest of the hospital. Doubling the size means doubling nursing numbers, despite the current difficulty of filling vacant shifts. Simply saying "we are going to hire new doctors and nurses", doesn't mean these staff will come to work in Tasmania's public system.
My point being this.
The current government has absolutely zero right to complain about funding for Tasmania's public health when we have insane amount of financial mismanagement.
I've been saying this before I became a candidate in the recent state election, throughout that campaign, and will continue saying it until we get some financial transparency, responsibility, and accountability in our public health system.
"Tasmania's health system does not have a funding issue."
"It has a wastage issue!"
Will Gordon is a Paediatric nurse and a former Bass Labor candidate.
