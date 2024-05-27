Public bank recommended to stem impact of regional branch closures

The federal government has been urged to consider the establishment of a publicly owned bank to ensure regional economies are not crippled by ongoing bank closures, as per a proposal from the Tasmanian Small Business Council.
A Senate committee recently released its report on regional bank closures and made eight recommendations to the federal government, including a recommendation for it to underwrite the formation of community bank branches - to be funded by an increase to the major banks levy.
It recommended that the country's banking code of conduct be made mandatory so banks would need to undertake proper consultations with communities ahead of closing a branch and fund the transition of services to ensure ongoing access to cash.
The committee noted the self-regulation of the banking industry had failed to serve regional parts of the country, that there was little incentive to keep branches open, and that without regulatory intervention, branches would continue to close and communities would suffer.
Tasmanian Women in Agriculture (TWA) and the Tasmanian Small Business Council (TSBC) each presented to the inquiry last year and said bank branches and ATMs should be considered as an essential service.
TWA said universal service obligations should be included in banking licences.
The TSBC proposed to the committee the federal government should either provide or support a publicly owned community banking service in recognition that banking was an essential service.
The state government in evidence to the committee pointed out that more than 50 bank branches and other face-to-face service points had closed in Tasmanian since 2017.
The number of automatic teller machines has reduced by more than 60 per cent over the same time.
The Australian Banking Association has expressed caution over the suggestion of a government-owned or publicly owned banks, given the past failures of state-owned banks in Australia, including in Tasmania.
