'We need to tackle food waste': Primary students eager to reduce food waste

Whether you can admit it or not, most of us toss an array of food from our fridge straight into the bin at the end of the week.
Students at West Launceston Primary School learnt how to reduce food waste and eat healthier with a visit from OzHarvest on Monday, May 27.
Food Education and Sustainability Training [FEAST] coordinator Hollie Kempton said the program educated children about the importance of food waste reduction through cooking in the classroom.
"We're trying to do is reduce food waste by teaching children about the importance of using up food," Ms Kempton said.
"We don't want food waste going into landfill, if food can't be used up we educate the kids about FOGO and the like."
11-year-old student Helena Tan said food waste contributed to green house gases.
"When food gets thrown out it goes to waste where it burns up, causes green house gases, called methane," Helena said.
"The more gases we have in the atmosphere the more earth warms up which can lead to things like extinction."
10-year-old Isla Blackberry said, "There are so many people who could've had the food you wasted."
Ms Kempton said the national program is new to Tasmania and all the recipes were healthy.
"We want young people to be the future change-makers because we know they're the voices in their homes and communities - we need to tackle food waste," she said.
"All the recipes are healthy and students have brought in food that might go to waste at home - the wonderful teacher is going to put a soup on for them."
"We have full funding packages to help out schools - particular primary schools that don't have access to kitchen facilities. We also have high school programs."
Minister for Education Jo Palmer joined the students in cooking and said ensuring they have access to nutritious food was critical.
"It was wonderful to visit West Launceston Primary to engage with students as they participated in the OzHarvest FEAST Program," Mrs Palmer said.
"We are delivering a range of programs in schools to support students, including our successful School Lunch program, which we will progressively double to 60 schools by 2026."
