The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grinspoon are back with a new album, and a national tour including Tasmania

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
May 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grinspoon have announced they will be touring Tasmania in early December. Photo supplied.
Grinspoon have announced they will be touring Tasmania in early December. Photo supplied.

Legendary rockers Grinspoon are coming back to Tasmania, igniting the excitement of their loyal fans with a scorching new single 'Unknown Pretenders' and a new album dropping August 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.