Grinspoon are back with a new album, and a national tour including Tasmania

Legendary rockers Grinspoon are coming back to Tasmania, igniting the excitement of their loyal fans with a scorching new single 'Unknown Pretenders' and a new album dropping August 9.
The band will play a 45-date 'whatever, whenever, wherever' national tour, including three anticipated dates in Tasmania this December.
Grinspoon's lead singer Phil Jamieson said the band tracked the new album, 'Whatever, Whatever,' in the winter of last year down on the peninsula of Melbourne, and under secrecy.
"We didn't tell anyone we were doing it; we kept it a secret from the media in general; only very few people knew that we were doing a record, Mr Jamieson said.
'Unknown Pretenders' is the band's first offering in 12 years. The lead track is a soaring riff-heavy, drum-pounding, vocal-catchy tune that is ultimately quintessentially Grinspoon.
"I'm coming down there [Tasmania] in June playing a show in Cygnet, which is my last solo show for a long time, considering this will be 'Grinner's World' from here on out.
"We haven't been in Launceston or Devonport for many moons, but we are grateful to be getting down there.
"I've played the Royal Oak several times solo and Devonport as well. But yeah, it'll be our first time getting around those main centres of Tassie and we love it down there.
"We play in the Country Club in Launceston, which will be super fun, or 'The Casino, ' as I like to call it, so get out there, put everything on red, and buy me a drink," Mr Jamieson said.
The lead singer said the band loves playing regional shows. In the past, if you lived in Launceston, you would have had to come to Hobart to see the band perform, but this time, "we will be bringing the party to you," he said.
"You don't have to get on a bus or drive or get an Uber or fly and book accommodation. We're gonna bring Grinspoon to you this tour".
So, what does the band like to do in their downtime on a Tassie tour?
"I love hiking. I love the wilderness in Tasmania. Patrick Davern [the guitarist from Grinspoon] rode up Mount Wellington on a mountain bike last time we were there.
"I love the great outdoors; it makes me feel alive," Mr Jamieson said.
Grinspoon plays the Country Club in Launceston on December 4, Frankie J's in Devonport on December 4, and the Odeon Theatre in Hobart on December 6.
Tickets for the extensive 45-date national tour went on sale on May 27 and are available on the band's website.
