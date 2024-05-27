'Pick the best four': Tasmanian sprinter backs relay specialists

Australia's fastest man this year believes the country's best four relay runners should be the ones to compete at the Olympic Games.
Tasmanian sprinter Jacob Despard combined with Queenslander Calab Law and NSW duo Sebastian Sultana and Josh Azzopardi to lock in Australia's 4x100-metre relay place in Paris and does not want to see the team broken up.
"I believe the four best suited to run the relay, who have trained for it and mastered the skill are this four," said the 27-year-old.
"The elephant in the room here is Rohan Browning but he does not come to relay training."
Although Browning is a three-time national 100m champion, he is currently ranked 11th in Australia and was fourth at nationals.
Despard believes there are sound reasons for keeping with the team which secured Olympic qualification on the final night of the World Athletics Relay Championships in The Bahamas earlier this month.
"There are a whole heap of factors to relay running and sometimes the fastest relay team may not be your fastest four runners. It's more about how they work together.
"Relay running is a skill in itself and that's what we are doing so well and almost beating Jamaica because we are training specifically for it.
"It's not just about your speed, it's about your ability to pass and receive the baton. For instance, I'm much faster on a straight but Calab Law is much faster on a bend and you've got to fit these people into a team together."
Despard - whose 100m time of 10.15 in Canberra in January is the fastest by an Australian this year - has been a part of the relay squad since 2019 and was in the team which failed to finish the 2022 Commonwealth Games final when Browning slipped and fell on the anchor leg.
The OVA runner has cemented his spot on the second leg and in The Bahamas took the baton from the teenage Sultana before handing over to national 200m champion Law with Azzopardi running the anchor leg.
"You build a trust with each other. You don't initially have that bond but leading into the Bahamas, Seb passing to me we really started to click. He knew exactly when I was going to take off and I left the zone before any other country because I knew when he would get there."
After missing out on an Olympic ticket via photo finish on day one of competition, the Aussie quartet left nothing to chance, finishing behind South Africa but well ahead of Colombia in third as the top-two countries advanced to Paris.
The two days of competition were an emotional rollercoaster for Despard.
"We headed there ranked inside the top 16 but knew it was the top 14 that would get the qualification for Paris so we were considered an unlikely chance, but we were optimistic and thought we were a big chance.
"On the first day there were four heats and the top two got automatic spots. We came into the last leg a metre and a half clear of Jamaica but they ran us down. We both clocked 38.50 but they beat us by 0.004.
"It was a photo finish and we were standing on the track waiting. The Aussie women had just run and gone through exactly the same thing but they got second and we were given third so in the space of half an hour one team qualified and the other didn't."
He said the team knew day two offered no second chance.
"It was either top two or end of the road. We tried not to think about that. We just spoke about what we had done previously and if we executed what we could do we would qualify, so we stuck together as a group.
"When I passed the baton on, we were leading and that was the point I started to get really nervous because my job was over and I no longer had control over what would happen but when Josh got clear and I knew no-one would run him down it was just a huge moment of happiness.
"I'd just run 140m down the back straight but I was so excited I just kept going to the finish line. I was wrecked afterwards but I guess the adrenaline kicked in and I just wanted to get to the boys as quickly as possible."
Despard, a former Stawell Gift winner who began athletics aged 13 to assist his fast bowling in cricket, believes Olympic qualification could be the beginning of a new era for Australian sprinting.
"We missed Tokyo by one spot, we missed last year's world champs by one spot, so we knew we had potential to be in these big competitions and to finally qualify for one was a pretty special moment.
"We'd talked about this for so long. Australia is not necessarily considered to be a sprint nation but we are doing something about this now."
Hobart-born Despard jets off across the Pacific this week to compete at the Fiji Invitational and will then head to Europe for individual races in Belgium, Italy and Switzerland before the relay team tackles the London Diamond League.
He has not given up on contesting the individual 100m in Paris, but admits he faces an uphill challenge.
"If I run faster than 10.15 in the next few races then I'm a huge chance. That needs everything to align, but I feel I'm in a great spot and am going to give it everything. I'm a chance, but it's a bit of a no-man's-land at the moment.
"I definitely feel I can go under 10.15. I've been trying to run 10 flat and I'm excited to go overseas and test that out against some fast competition."
