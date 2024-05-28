I'VE noticed some letters regarding the James Nelson Building demolition.
It's been said our Council is stuck in 19th Century architecture - anything else does not rate.
I do wonder if the Councillors who allowed the Mechanics Institute Building to be destroyed have now been reincarnated into our present crop?
That building was undeniably a great loss to Launceston.
Maybe our future citizens will feel the same about the loss of James Nelson and regard it as a very bad decision.
I'm sure if Council wanted, they could find a by-law to cover this situation.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
Craig Thomson may well argue that migration is good for Australia but failed to make the point that excessive migration (such as now) is ill advised, as we now see the consequences that has imposed untold financial misery on tens of thousands of Australians who are denied rental and housing accommodation due to this influx.
Peter Aris, Newstead
IF THE government is serious about the housing crisis, they would have an honest look at capital gains tax. People who are trying to get ahead go out on a limb, put their house up for security, get a loan and buy a rental property. All the while paying the income tax, the land tax plus outgoings like rates, water, insurance, real estate agent etc and bearing all the risk associated with having an extra property. This might go on for decades, and then, when the property is sold, the owner gets a huge tax bill after taking all that risk and providing tenants with housing for all that time. The government should be rewarding investors for providing housing, not penalising them with capital gains tax. People won't be taken for mugs for much longer.
Rod Force, Sandy Bay
THE Albanese Government has committed $166.4 million to strengthen Australia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) regime.
Cybercrime, money laundering and financial crime are all on the rise.
Each year billions of dollars of illicit funds are generated from illegal activities such as cybercrime, drug trafficking, tax evasion and other illegal practices.
As a result of the former Morrison government's failure to act, Australia is falling short of the standards required to combat criminal abuse of our financial system.
This has left Australia with an increased and unacceptable risk of becoming a haven for money laundering.
I urge all within our community to be aware of scams, cyber crime and money laundering. If you are a victim of a scam, including financial loss, time is critical. You must ensure law enforcement are made aware of such crimes within 72 hours because after this timeframe it is very difficult to not only recoup potential money lost but also catch and prosecute alleged offenders.
I thank our law enforcement agencies for continuing their good work to try and protect us all from cyber crime and money laundering.
Senator Helen Polley
ARCHBISHOP Porteous does well to present the Catholic teaching on the nature of human life and human relationships in his latest Pastoral letter. People will differ about some, perhaps even all that he says, including some Catholics, however, as Archbishop, it is his responsibility to cover these issues for the information of parents and Catholic school communities.
I am dismayed by the current mockery of the Christian religion, and the feverish urgings for the Catholic Church to abandon the values and traditions that have long been the foundation of our culture and civilisation.
I think some of this might come from a personal conviction that any religious belief is irrational, some from ignorance of the life and teachings of Christ, and some from a desire to misrepresent what the letter contains.
In any case, I suspect that many, Catholic or not, would agree with what the Archbishop has actually written.
Pat Gartlan, Battery Point
THE Reagan administration's worst idea was "trickle-down" economics, that giving money to the rich benefits everybody. The Thatcher government's worst idea was a poll tax. The Budget's $300 has the worst of both. It has all the inequities and inefficiencies of a poll tax but the amount is negative. Otherwise there would be riots like there were in Britain.
EJ Peterson, Launceston
