Council is stuck in 19th Century architecture - anything else does not rate

IF THE government is serious about the housing crisis, they would have an honest look at capital gains tax. People who are trying to get ahead go out on a limb, put their house up for security, get a loan and buy a rental property. All the while paying the income tax, the land tax plus outgoings like rates, water, insurance, real estate agent etc and bearing all the risk associated with having an extra property. This might go on for decades, and then, when the property is sold, the owner gets a huge tax bill after taking all that risk and providing tenants with housing for all that time. The government should be rewarding investors for providing housing, not penalising them with capital gains tax. People won't be taken for mugs for much longer.