Executive living with an outstanding view in a private area

Think of the things you want in a home and chances are, this property has them.
A few of the highlights include low-maintenance grounds and a huge garage, multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces plus a swim spa, and a superb location offering the hard-to-find combination of privacy and convenience along with an outstanding view.
"In 15 years I've not sold one like it," said agent David Hernyk.
"It's pretty unique to get a townhouse that size."
And he's not wrong. Set over three levels and taking advantage of the slope, the ground floor starts with a tall and oversized four car garage that has room leftover for workshop space, plus a storeroom, and there's a vestibule behind the home's front doors.
Also on the same concrete slab is a flexible room labelled 'theatre' that has been a number of things at different points in time such as a home gym, a billiards room and a library. With its own toilet and carpet laid down, it could also be a guest bedroom, or a study, or a number of other things.
Although built in 2003 the home is much more modern than that because the current vendors renovated it when they bought it, updating areas like the kitchen and bathrooms, along with modifying the internal layout.
The middle floor now has the open plan kitchen and dining area and a living space, along with a sunroom that would make a great home office, plus two of the bedrooms and the family bathroom with a walk-in shower, a bath, a vanity and a separate toilet.
The backyard is also level with middle floor and there's a large undercover entertaining area with the aforementioned swim spa off to one side of the yard.
The upper floor has another bathroom with a walk-in shower and a vanity, another separate toilet, another living room, another sunroom (this one goes along two sides to take in the scenery), and three bedrooms, one of which is the main with a walk-in robe, an ensuite, and its own patio.
As for the location, "I didn't even know it existed; it's a bit of a local secret," David said. "It is super private. There are only around a dozen homes in the vicinity," he added.
The other benefit is "its proximity to town without being in the hustle and bustle. It's within a few minutes walk to cafes and the CBD, but with no traffic or noise. It's quite serene up there perched up on the hill."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.