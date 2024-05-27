Break O'Day allocates $70,000 to replace 'poor condition' barbecue shelter

A small town in Tasmania's Northeast is set for a $70,000 upgrade to one of its facilities following a unanimous decision by the Break O'Day Council.
Binalong Bay has been approved for a new barbecue shelter to replace its current facility, which is "no longer fit for purpose".
The village green structure is due for demolition, with three other sites proposed to take its place.
Break O'Day general manager John Brown said the shelter's closure was due to a number of factors.
"One is the very poor condition of the current facility," he said.
"The other is its location within a depression which is prone to flooding from groundwater, which we can do nothing about."
Although council officers considered building the shelter in another part of town, car parking and Aboriginal heritage challenges meant the village green remained the most suitable location.
The trio of potential sites are located near the common area's entrance, North of the tennis court and close to the foreshore at the far North-East of the village green.
"Unfortunately, none of the three are in a perfect location, there are advantages and disadvantages with all of them."
The first option would require the removal of an existing bench, the second would need a significant tree to be cut down and the third needs the ground level to be raised by half a metre.
Mr Brown recommended that the council proceed to community consultations to help decide which of the locations was best.
"The may come back with a different option which most likely won't be in this area because these are the only real logical ones there, but we'll wait and see," he said.
The motion also included a request to allocate $70,000 of the Capital works budget for demolition of the existing site and installation of the new.
"The intent would be to get this moving and have the new structure in place for the forthcoming summer period," Mr Brown said.
The officer's recommendation was carried by all nine members of the council.
