Winter racing, 'party atmosphere' part of new boss's big plans

A familiar name in Tasmanian sport has returned with big ideas for the racing industry.
Announced as new Tasmanian Turf Club chief executive, Mark Ridgway has returned to the state two decades after a 12-year stint with Cricket Tasmania as a player and later marketing and sales manager.
The wily right-arm fast-medium is hoping to use his nous and passion to improve Launceston's racing experience when he starts on June 11.
Working closely with Tasracing in his new role, Ridgway described himself as "an influencer, rather than a decision-maker".
And a few things have stuck out to him immediately.
"We need to make the business model more commercial," Ridgway said.
"So we need to get more people involved and we need to get more sponsors involved. We need to engage with the community more, we need to get more members and we need to get our programming right."
Having diagnosed these issues, Ridgway has priorities which he wants to address.
The first one is the truncated program which runs from October to April, with one meet on August 18 in between.
"I'd like to understand why we can't race during the winter," the 64-year-old said.
"I'm thinking we're going to try and get some continuity ... it's pretty easy to lose interest in racing in the North.
"There's probably a logical answer to it ... I know the jockeys think it's too cold, well they raced at Pakenham under lights (the other night) and it was four degrees."
Beyond a year-round schedule, Ridgway highlighted the lack of younger racegoers in Launceston, and said encouraging those between 35-60 to attend the Mowbray track was of paramount importance.
"We need to understand why they're not coming and how can we get them here, what experience do they want?" he said.
"We'll have a look at price points and what entertainment we've got besides the horses, because that's not what everyone goes for."
And Ridgway has drawn inspiration from Warrnambool's three-day carnival ahead of the next Launceston Cup, with the south-west Victorian town able to bring in a large number of younger spectators.
The new boss plans to have a near week-long festival of racing ahead of the marquee cup event.
"The program hasn't been locked in place yet, but it looks like the [Tasmanian] Oaks will be run on the Friday night before the Cup," he said.
"So we'll put an events calendar around that, we'll start on the Friday night and work through to the Wednesday and we'll have some significant events in between.
"It'll make it a bit of a festival of Launceston."
Ridgway added that the Oaks presented as a real opportunity to bring in the new audience.
"Hopefully the Oaks will be the start of that experience for (the younger demographic) and we can have a real party atmosphere," he said.
Ridgway's pure love for racing has brought him back to Tasmania, with the racehorse owner having left a role with global behemoth FedEx.
"This presented at the right time of my life, personally, and I just thought it was too good an opportunity to pass up on," he said.
"I love the trainers, I love the owners, they all have a different story to tell, but more importantly, I can look at a racehorse all day, I just love the racehorse.
"I love racing. I've got a significant racing past and it's a passion."
Following 46 Sheffield Shield matches and 23 appearances in the One-Day Cup, Ridgway took up sales manager roles with Western Bulldogs, Melbourne Storm and Toll, before moving to FedEx Australia in 2019.
