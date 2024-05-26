More than half of state councils spending beyond their means

Here are a number of interesting stories that we have brewed up over the weekend to share with you this morning.
First up, we have delved into a report from the state's Auditor-General that has analysed the performance of Tasmanian councils to find that 15 of the 29 of them ran underlying deficits over 2022-23.
This means they had spent more than they were able to bring in over the financial year.
We also recently caught up with Hayden and Josh Beltz, brothers and Tasmanian hockey players who will soon attempt to prove themselves worthy for selection on the Australian team for the Paris Olympics this year.
Also sadly on Sunday morning, a Sidmouth man lost his life during a house fire on a bush block in Northern Tasmania.
A woman who was at the residence at the time was taken to hospital by emergency services.
You can find all these stories and more local news alongside national and international news, opinion pieces and more in our daily digital print edition - so please subscribe to that if you haven't already.
All the best for the rest of the week.
