Frustration as world champs bronze brings Kenzie closer to Paralympics

Tasmanian Deon Kenzie marked the final night of the World Para Athletics Championships with his eighth global medal.
The 28-year-old's bronze in the T38 1500 metres in the Japanese city of Kobe is his fourth at worlds after previous success in 2013, '15 and '19 and follows a gold and silver from London in 2017.
It sets him up to add to his silver and bronze medals won at Paralympic Games in 2016 and '20 respectively.
However, Forth's former world champion admitted to a slight disappointment as he knew a top-two finish would have earned Australia a quota spot at the Paralympics in Paris in three months' time.
"Obviously I went in to get that quota spot for Australia and fell short, so this bronze medal definitely comes with mixed emotions," he said.
"But to come away with a global medal, particularly when they are harder and harder to come by with the depth of Paralympic sport increasing - it means so much to add another one to the collection.
"At this level, everyone is doing everything we can and as athletes, you can do everything right and the result isn't there on the day. This season hasn't represented where I've been in training so I'm hoping this next period before Paris goes smoothly, because this race is going to be one of the races of the Paralympics."
Kenize led from the gun, dictating the pace and holding the lead until the final 600m. His early pace set the tone for the field but as the bell rang, the Australian found himself challenged by Tunisian Amen Allah Tissaoui and Algerian Abdelkrim Krai who had waited for their moment to strike.
Tissaoui, a T37 athlete who raced up a class, won in a world record time of 3:58.31.
With only gold and silver medals in the event earning automatic spots for Paris, Kenzie will now await final selection for the Australian team in July to learn his fate.
His medal was Australia's fifth in Kobe following a gold for Vanessa Low, silver for James Turner and two other bronzes for Mali Lovell and Michael Roeger.
Kenzie was born in Devonport with cerebral palsy affecting the right side of his body,
He attended Forth Primary School, Devonport High School and Don College and represents North West Athletic Club.
