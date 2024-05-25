Second-gamer Bradburn breaks Blues' hearts with final kick of the game

Kingborough's Ryan Bradburn had a day he will never forget.
The second-gamer kicked a goal with the final play of the day to put the Tigers in front for the first time in their 9.13 (67) to 10.6 (66) win over Launceston.
The Blues were leading by 12 points with 89 seconds remaining but a goal and behind to Tyler Carter and Bradburn's major broke hearts at Windsor Park.
"Holistically it's part of footy that you need to go through these difficult losses to educate, grow and mature," Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said.
"We led all day, were two goals up with 90 seconds left and find a way to lose. There was maturity needed but you only gain maturity from those situations.
"I thought the boys were very good for 99 per cent of the game. The bigger picture is it's disappointing but not overly surprising that we didn't know how to win."
The Blues entered the last term up by eight points, with the lead growing to 20 through goals from their leaders Brodie Palfreyman and Dylan Riley.
Kingborough bit back through Marcus Gardner, with Launceston's defence holding up valiantly until a strong Max Collidge mark and goal put the Tigers back within five.
Sam Foley put in some impressive performances in attack and defence, which eventually resulted in Ben Hyatt kicking a massive goal to put the Blues 12 points up before the reigning premiers stole victory from the jaws of defeat.
"The effort was absolutely first-class and the execution for the most part was there except for the very last kick-out where we were about three inches from getting it out of bounds, getting a repeat stoppage and winning the game," Thorp said.
"You never forget those games - ever. The game's that really tear at the heart strings you lock away somewhere in your brain and if you find yourselves in that position again, you lean on it and learn from it.
"It sucks at the moment but it's all part of it, unfortunately. If it was easy, it wouldn't make the challenge of this level of footy what it is."
Riley and Palfreyman played starring roles for the defeated Blues, with Riley kicking five goals and the co-captain getting plenty of the ball.
Thorp also praised the work of Hyatt, who collected 27 disposals as a small forward.
"Our most experienced player Dyl couldn't have done any more for us," Thorp said.
"Palf was super, he had 36 [disposals] and kicked two, it was a real captain's performance and it was probably the strongest performance I've seen from him in a long time."
"Ben kicked a couple but it was more his presence around the ground that was impressive."
Will Clifford, Jack Tomkinson and Nicholas Baker were named the Tigers' best.
