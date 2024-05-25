Serious budgie business: 600 budgies compete at this year's national championships

Bird lovers, scientifically referred to as ornithologists, were chirpy to be in Launceston on Saturday as the North hosted Australia's's biggest budgerigar event.
The National Budgerigar Championships attracts breeders from all over the nation - and more than 550 budgies - who compete for the best-looking bird.
Tasmanian Dale Ward said he had competed for three years, with a number of his budgies consecutively placing within the top 10.
"I breed between 150-170 budgies a year," Mr Ward said.
Mr Ward said he always had a love for the birds, and had them as pets in his younger days.
"Like most people tend to, I had them as a kid," he said.
"I went to buy some more from a gentleman who was selling them and he had an awesome display of big birds with big fluffy faces.
"I thought 'I like those, that's what I want to do', we ended up having a conversation and that's where it stemmed from."
Mr Ward said he enjoyed the challenge of improving his birds for the competitions each year.
"It's the challenge of improving the bird - not just as a club, but as an individual," he said.
"Every state wants to improve - Tasmania probably has the least amount of members breeding budgies - so trying to change this is the ultimate goal for everybody."
Tasmanian and Australian National Budgerigar Council president Roy Blair said there is a standard used to judge the birds.
"We look for a straight back line, the angle they sit on the perch, size, colour, and the bird's balance," Mr Blair said.
"All the winning birds will have a lot more flair than others and a golf ball shaped head."
After the judging is done, budgie bidders fight for the best-looking birds at auction.
Mr Blair said winning birds usually sell for between $2000 and $3000.
However, last year's auction saw a pair of the best-looking-budgies sell for $15,000.
