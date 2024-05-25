Eyes on flag success for Cox-Goodyer after victory in his 250th game

North Launceston celebrated a day full of milestones by overcoming a valiant Lauderdale outfit.
With Brad Cox-Goodyer, Fletcher Bennett and Harry Bayles all reaching career landmarks, it was Harvey Griffiths who had a day out in the 10.14 (74) to 7.7 (49) win.
The energetic forward kicked four first-half goals, bringing him to the top of the Hudson Medal tally with 26 for the year.
Cox-Goodyer's 250th game wasn't without highlights for the left-footed star, booting the Bombers' last goal of the game with a superb solo effort out of the ruck.
"At the end of the day, Brad is one of the best players in the state and will go out as a legend," coach Adrian Smith said.
"The way that the players embraced today, they really highly respect him as a footballer and as a person, so they wanted to do well for him to ensure that he got that reward for the effort that he's given our footy club.
"As he said after the game, it's now about that premiership success and getting our players to feel what it's like to have that ultimate success at the end of the year.
"That was his message to the group at the end, so it's really pleasing that he's thinking about others and trying to help them and understand what it feels like to become premiership players."
Cox-Goodyer was chaired off the ground through a guard of honour which featured the Lauderdale players, something Smith was incredibly thankful for.
Both sides battled through the feeling-out process early, struggling to get settled until Griffiths kicked the first goal 15 minutes in.
Debutant Lucas Sullivan hit him on the chest with a bullet entry before the exciting mulleted forward converted from outside 50 and he liked it straight away.
Griffiths contributed to the second by applying plenty of pressure and contributing to the turnover that Oscar Van Dam swooped on before Tony Aganas kicked one late as North kept Lauderdale goal-less in the first.
Smith was pleased with his side's hunt and pressure at the first break, encouraging them to "have fun with it" and "feel the vibe".
Griffiths certainly took that on board, kicking three of the next four goals - including a freakish boundary-line snap which was his fourth of the day.
Lauderdale booted their first goal in between Griffiths' third and fourth as a long Ned Shaw entry went over the back and Sam Siggins read it perfectly and finished from close range.
They added another to their tally with the last kick of the first half as a running Robbie McManus snapped and found the big sticks.
Trailing 2.4 (16) to 6.5 (41), the visiting Bombers took the momentum into the third term as 200-gamer Bryce Walsh kicked one from the goal-square and was swamped by teammates.
Siggins made it three on the trot for the hoops-wearing Bombers, putting them within 14 points and sending the Lauderdale section of the crowd into a frenzy.
Lauderdale's Craig Blaschke had a shot after the siren to put the Southern Bombers within eight points but missed, leaving the three-quarter-time score at 6.8 (44) to 4.6 (30).
North Launceston finished the term scoring just two behinds, making it the second week in a row without a goal in the third quarter.
Co-captain Bennett tried to rally his players at the break, saying they've "gotta want it" before Smith told them to "suck the momentum away" in the first 10 minutes.
They couldn't do so early as Noah Mead converted after missing an earlier set-shot but then the home side switched the game quickly as first-gamer Sullivan stood up.
He marked and nailed his set-shot from 45 metres out going right to left and was swamped immediately by teammates.
They quickly made it two in a row through a contested Brandon Leary snap - putting them up by 22 points and giving some breathing room before Jack Aherne sealed the deal.
Blaschke gave Lauderdale a consolation major before it became Cox-Goodyer's time to shine with his classy major.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.