The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Updated

Eyes on flag success for Cox-Goodyer after victory in his 250th game

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 25 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Cox-Goodyer shows off his trademark left boot in North Launceston's win over Lauderdale. Picture by Paul Scambler
Brad Cox-Goodyer shows off his trademark left boot in North Launceston's win over Lauderdale. Picture by Paul Scambler

North Launceston celebrated a day full of milestones by overcoming a valiant Lauderdale outfit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.