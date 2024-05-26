Launceston gymnasts taking off at national championships

Five Launceston trampoline and tumbling gymnasts were in high-flying action at the Australian championships at the Gold Coast last week.
Matilda Shaw, 11, Indiana Williams, 13, Hugh O'Connor, 12, Nathaniel Suidgeest, 27 and Tim Wilson, 21, joined coach Maggie Smolinski as part of the 45-strong state team, competing in national levels and International events over five days.
O'Connor gave a standout performance with the international tumbling team, which included under-17 world champion double-mini athlete Tristan Styles, to win the silver medal.
"The teams events are very competitive," Smolinski said. "Four athletes from four teams compete over four rounds to win points to add to the team total. Our male tumblers all showed strong, solid performances to see us finish in second place."
The Tasmanian team also won gold in the international men's team event.
Wilson made his senior international debut on trampoline, finishing in 17th place.
Veteran Suidgeest performed well with teammate Callum O'Sullivan, of Hobart, to just miss the podium in the senior men's synchronised trampoline event, coming in fourth position.
They were narrowly beaten by Tasmanians Patrick Schluter and Matthew French, who placed first, and Rohan Wilcox and Leuca Mcleod, who placed third.
Olympic hopeful Mcleod, who trains in Kingston under Tasmanian head coach Ben Kelly, also took bronze in the senior men's individual trampoline event.
In the national level events, first time state representative Shaw showed composure beyond her years in the level five tumbling, trampoline and synchronised events, making finals and placing sixth in synchro with Hobart partner Madelyn Burke. Williams also gave a strong performance in her level six tumbling event, placing 29th.
"The Australian Gymnastics Championships is an important event for our athletes as it lets them see what's possible," Smolinski added. "The gymnasts always return feeling inspired and eager to try new things and better their skills."
The next big event in the Tasmanian trampoline gymnastics calendar is the state clubs championships, to be hosted at the Launceston PCYC in November.
