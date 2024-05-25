The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Confidence is key for NTFAW bolters under Friday night lights

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated May 25 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town's Tyeisha Hinds put in a best-on-ground performance against Longford. Picture by Paul Scambler
George Town's Tyeisha Hinds put in a best-on-ground performance against Longford. Picture by Paul Scambler

Confidence is a big thing in football.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.