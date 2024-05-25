Confidence is key for NTFAW bolters under Friday night lights

Confidence is a big thing in football.
At least, that is the sentiment surrounding two of the most in-form teams in the NTFAW: George Town and South Launceston.
In division one, the Saints have recovered from two losses to start the year with three wins in succession.
And their latest was perhaps their most impressive, dismantling Longford 10.13 (73) to 2.4 (16).
Tyeisha Hinds was at her very best, booting four majors in a performance which Saints coach Jodie Clifford declared as "the best she's played".
"She's definitely one of our leaders ... so we'd expect that coming from her," Clifford said.
"It's now just been about for her, probably understanding the people around her, and how to play to her strengths.
"She's done a lot of work around that and just continuing to develop her midfield craft, which she's been a little bit unsure of, but she's starting to understand the game a little bit more now and being able to apply some of that."
Also on Friday night, Hillwood continued their unbeaten start to the season in an entertaining clash with St Pats.
The Sharks and Saints delivered end-to-end football, but the fancied visitors proved too strong at John Cunningham Oval, winning 9.8 (62) to 6.5 (41).
Meander Valley dominated the division's Saturday clash, beating Evandale 12.19 (91) to 0.0 (0).
Youngtown Oval was littered with future stars of NTFAW premier football on Friday night as Launceston visited South Launceston.
One of those was Imogen Richards, who led the way as the Dogs jumped the Blues in the first term before taking a 7.6 (48) to 5.3 (33) win.
Sitting 3-3, that was South's third victory on the trot, leaving coach Aaron Viney thrilled with his side's development.
"We played probably the best team footy that we'd played in the last two years," Viney said.
He believed the side had reached a turning point in round four when they defeated Scottsdale, with the taste of success proving a confidence booster.
"We'd been in a lot of situations last year where it was very tight in the last quarter, and last weekend against Scotch was probably the first time we actually pinched one of those games," he said.
"Launnie got on a couple of runs a couple of times and kicked goals, but our girls continue to go on the attack.
"We weren't trying to defend our lead, we just kept going with what got us into that position, and we finished the game off really strong."
On Saturday, both Old Launcestonians and Bridgenorth claimed one-sided victories.
Scottsdale were competitive in the first quarter against OLs, but scored just one behind for the remaining three as they fell short 9.6 (60) to 1.2 (8).
The Parrots' inaccuracy in front of goal was on show again against Old Scotch, but they kept the Thistles scoreless at NTCA Ground as scores finished 5.14 (44) to 0.0 (0).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.