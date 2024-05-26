Kings Meadows in opposition to new 109-lot housing development

The state's Housing Minister has ordered the transfer of 10.3 hectares of land at Kings Meadows' Techno Park to Housing Tasmania to build up to 109 new affordable houses.
Housing Minister Felix Ellis in the order recently tabled in state parliament said the land had been identified as suitable for housing due to its close proximity to public and commercial services and because it was surplus the need of Techno Park.
He noted there were 4710 applications on Homes Tasmania housing register and 864 applicants had a first suburb preference for the Launceston municipality.
Thirty-five submissions were received during the first of two rounds of public consultation before the order was made.
The submissions raised concerns with traffic congestion and the suitability of road access to the site, landslide hazard, stormwater management, that property values would reduce in the area, and that anti-social behaviour would increase.
"Submissions from neighbouring residents generally support the need for affordable housing, but raised concerns with the suitability of the site," the order read.
Mr Ellis, in response to concerns about the impact public housing would have on the neighbouring properties, said the proportion of social and affordable housing on the site would be considered by Homes Tasmania to provide the best outcomes for the site and surrounding community.
The ministerial orders come from the Housing Land Supply Act which allows the government to rezone government land and then transfer it to Housing Tasmania for housing developments.
The main intention of the orders is to accelerate the supply of social and affordable housing.
Under the housing land supply legislation, both houses of parliament are able to disallow the ministerial order within five sitting days of the order being made, which in this case was May 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.