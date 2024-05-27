'Music is literally a medicine': Break O'Day project shines every day in May

After receiving a grant from Mental Health Council Tasmania, Falmouth choir director Lila Meleisea got creative.
Her project - 31 Ways to Sing Your Blues Away - is about the benefits of singing and promoting mental health awareness.
Each day in May, a video of a community member singing is posted to the project's social media page.
"Anyone can be involved - that's why it's special," Ms Meleisea said.
Ms Meleisea had a passion for sharing music and said no matter how different people are they can all be one while singing together.
"Music is literally a medicine - there is so much neurological science behind its benefits," she said.
Binalong Bay resident Marita Mangano participated in the project and said it was a very important one.
"I know that being in a group and expressing yourself musically offers many health benefits," she said.
"The bond between people made through singing offers amazing health benefits too."
Ms Mangano said music opportunities in regional areas are limited and the Break O'Day region was lucky to have passionate music advocates like Ms Meleisea.
"It's a great way for people to get together," she said.
"Locals can really own their social gatherings like choirs and projects like these.
"I love the way it's such a wholesome and family-oriented project - anyone can be involved."
Ms Mangano said she chose the song Into the Mystic by Van Morrison for the project.
"I chose that song for its lyrics and the feel - it illustrates that we are all one," she said.
A launch was held at Falmouth Community Centre on Tuesday, May 21 to celebrate the project and all those involved.
