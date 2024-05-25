Weekly wrap: A rare fish, family violence and the decline of cash payments

Would you like to play a role in saving what is thought to be the most endangered fish species in the world? Ben Hann tells you how.
Isabel Bird continues her excellent work reporting on the family violence dilemma gripping our nation.
Her story reveals a system weakness that should be rectified immediately.
The scourge of our modern society is family violence. The Examiner is campaigning, through active journalism, for more funding for preventative and protective programs.
Isabel Bird continues her series of stories today. Isabel spoke with Grace Holton, who was eight years old when her mum, Jessica Kupsch, was killed by an intimate partner in a vicious act of family violence. It is a powerful read.
From the good news file, Annika Rhoades reports the Launceston Library participated in the 2024 National Simultaneous Storytime. Bowerbird Blues was this year's book read across Australia at Noon on Wednesday.
Do you remember the 'cash discount' when the vendor encouraged the consumer to pay with cash?
Those days are far behind us. But many would like to bring it back.
Duncan also tells us that Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers was in Launceston to announce additional funding for the Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic. How much did they allocate?
