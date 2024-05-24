Would you like to play a role in saving what is thought to be the most endangered fish species in the world? Ben Hann tells you how.
Isabel Bird continues her excellent work reporting on the family violence dilemma gripping our nation.
Her story reveals a system weakness that should be rectified immediately.
In national news, Jessica Belzycki reports a portrait of Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart may light up Times Square next Monday, May 27, thanks to an online fundraiser.
If you receive this newsletter to skim our region's daily headlines, please join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.