Help for hurting women hurts other women in different ways

HOW MANY MORE aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking.
Women lawyers wishing to work in the family violence sector are being asked to accept less pay under a federal initiative aimed at boosting frontline workers.
The federal government committed $169 million to employ 500 frontline sexual violence and domestic violence workers across Australia, such as psychologists, counsellors and lawyers.
Up to 352 workers were to be hired under the funding agreement, with Tasmania given funding for 25 workers.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel said they obtained some of this funding to offer much needed legal services to women escaping family violence in regional Tasmania.
But they have been unable to fill these positions due to a pay gap created by funding restrictions.
The federal funding is provided with a stipulation that the workers must be paid on a Social, Community, Home Care and Disability Services employment award.
Ms Cehtel said this amount was below what a lawyer would normally earn, which meant the jobs were not competitive.
According to a recent Victorian study, a majority of community legal centre lawyers earn between $1,500 to $1,999 per week, or between $78,000 to $103,999 per year.
In comparison, base-level pay under the social and community services award is $995 per week, with additional benefits for remote work.
"The biggest issue for us is a lack of qualified lawyers that can run case work. This commonwealth funding doesn't allow us to recruit the best people for the job, and it doesn't allow us to pay them properly," Ms Cehtel said.
"And there are gender issues in all of this. All of this work is done by women, and we are paying under [what they should be entitled to] because that is what we are funded for. It's a gender parity issue," she said.
"If any of the women who worked here worked anywhere else they would be paid a lot more, so we are asking women to accept less pay because their values align with this work."
It's a big loss when Tasmania's regions are crying out for targeted and tailored supports for those escaping domestic violence.
This includes areas where police data shows that family violence is increasing, in Launceston, George Town and towns on the East Coast of Tasmania.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Tasmania was leading the nation in its recruitment as part of the initiative.
"67 per cent of the target positions [are] filled, compared to just 5 per cent nationwide," Mr Rockliff said.
"It is addressing harm from perpetrators through legislative changes, services and electronic monitoring."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.