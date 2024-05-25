Speed limits on Midland Highway back to normal after works completed

The speed limit between Conara and Epping Forest will return to 110 km/h after roadworks were recently completed as past of a joint government plan to improve safety on the Midland Highway.
Roadworks on the key stretch of road have been a cause of frustration for motorists on the journey between Launceston and Hobart in particular over the past two years, but it appears as if the 10-year plan is now almost complete.
The road upgrades are part of a $605 million plan funded by the state and federal governments, with the latter contributing $484 million.
Works near Ross were completed in February, and works in Oatlands were completed in March.
Now, the speed limit between Conara and Epping Forest has returned to 110 km/h with the completion of those roadworks.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson on Friday said once the 10-year project was complete, 65 per cent of the highway would be three or four lanes.
"The upgrades have delivered highway widening, extensive use of safety barriers along the side of the highway and down the centre, and more safe overtaking opportunities through dedicated lanes," he said.
The Liberals before the 2010 election famously promised to build a four-lane Midland Highway, but this policy was never followed through once the party won government in the subsequent election.
Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell said the federal government would continue to fund road projects that ensured efficiency and safety.
As I travel the Midland many times a week, I understand the importance of ensuring everyone using the highway make it home safely," he said.
