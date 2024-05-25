Consistent Bridgenorth break down Longford's NTFA premier footy fortress

The NTFA premier competition is wide open after Bridgenorth knocked down Longford's seemingly impenetrable fortress on Saturday.
The Parrots scored a 9.12 (66) to 7.3 (45) round eight victory which could have been by a much greater margin.
Tigers coach Mitch Stagg noted it was the first time the Tigers had been beaten at home since late 2021.
They drew with Hillwood at the venue last year.
Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook called it a massive win.
"It's a dominant win against what I deem to be a really good side," he said.
"We showcased that we can compete against the top sides but to go back-to-back and beat Hillwood and then Longford, that's significant.
"We've got one more game until the half-way mark and with a bit of luck, we can roll through and go 6-2 and reset from there and try and attack the back half of the season."
Cook said the Parrots had played premiership contenders Longford, South Launceston and Rocherlea away and would host them in the months to come.
It was clear Longford tried to work their way back into the game in the third quarter after a disappointing first half.
And at the three-quarter-time huddle, Stagg called on his troops to answer the challenge of coming from 13 points down.
There was action as star midfielder Liam Davies took a strong contested mark in the middle of the ground and sent a penetrating kick to Jack Donnellan.
He received a front-on free-kick while marking and converted from 30 metres straight in front to cut the deficit to seven points.
But Bridgenorth stood firm as Ollie Wood, who returned from a long-term ankle injury, won a loose ball on the wing which eventually led to a Matthew Zanetto goal on the run from 25m.
James Griffiths kicked truly from 30m before Jake Hinds pulled down a strong contested mark and slotted his third goal of the day from 35m out on an angle.
He raised both arms in celebration and that was the ball game.
The Parrots were able to turn their fortunes around after narrow losses to South Launceston and Rocherlea earlier this year, including when the latter came from 10 points behind in the final stanza.
Cook was asked if the victory was gritty and his response summed up the Parrots' consistency across the day.
"Not really. I think that we want that uncompromising attack on the footy and the contest all the time," he said.
"Whether it comes down to the last five minutes of a game or last 12 minutes.
"I don't think we went away from anything we did for three quarters. We just kept executing and when we got shaky, we were able to reset and get the game back on our terms and then continue to execute."
While Bridgenorth were pleased to have what Cook said was about 16 more forward-50 entries, they will look to improve on making the most of their chances. Plenty of set shots fell short.
"It's been a bit of a pattern, the conversion. We've won the inside-50 count in a majority of our games ... I think we may have won them all," he said.
"We'd be very close to (more) scoring shots in most of our games as well."
Stagg credited Bridgenorth and said his team was under pressure from the first bounce and couldn't get their game going.
He said they were smashed at the stoppages as Bridgenorth spread well.
"When they were able to win the footy, they slingshot really hard," he said.
"Their half-backs came up to the contest and got involved and got busy and guys like Matt Zanetto (four goals) got forward of the ball and he was able to hit the scoreboard."
Longford spearhead Luke Mufitt-Cowen had been averaging more than three goals per game going into the match and the Parrots kept him to one major.
Stagg offered insight into why it was difficult for the reliable forward to have an influence.
"Our inside-50 entries were really poor for the majority of the day and he just didn't have the opportunity," he said.
"So we brought him up a little bit higher to try and get him involved in the game a little bit more and Luke hasn't had his best game.
"There is a reliance on him but as we've spoken about, it's incumbent on other guys to step up to the plate as well which I thought we'd done very well over the first six or seven weeks but it certainly fell short of the mark today."
Cook said the Parrots didn't specifically intend to draw Murfitt-Cowen away from goal but rather wanted to make it difficult for Longford's forwards generally.
"When you win the territory battle and you set up behind the ball, it makes it really hard (for the opposition) to isolate forwards and get clean looks at it," he said.
Connor Pearton and Daniel Berry booted two majors each for the Tigers.
Stagg said Lachie Dakin missed the clash with a hamstring complaint and Jake Murfett missed after tweaking his hamstring while trying to come back through the reserves last weekend.
The coach anticipates Murfett will be out until after the Tigers' fortnight break in June.
Meanwhile, Bracknell won a 11.12 (78) to 9.17 (71) thriller against Deloraine at home after scores were level at three-quarter-time.
Brodie Wiggins kicked six goals for the winners while Corry Goodluck and Oscar Mansell got two each.
Captain Kye Chilcott, Will Richards and Sam Roach kicked multiple majors for the Roos.
Brad Dodds snagged five majors as South Launceston thrashed George Town 20.23 (143) to 1.7 (13) at home while Rocherlea scored a 22.10 (142) to 7.9 (51) away victory against Scottsdale.
