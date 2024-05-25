The Examinersport
Consistent Bridgenorth break down Longford's NTFA premier footy fortress

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 25 2024 - 9:05pm, first published 9:00pm
Bridgenorth's Rohan Sergeant and Longford's Connor Alexander contest the ball at Longford on Saturday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Bridgenorth's Rohan Sergeant and Longford's Connor Alexander contest the ball at Longford on Saturday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

The NTFA premier competition is wide open after Bridgenorth knocked down Longford's seemingly impenetrable fortress on Saturday.

