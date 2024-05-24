Prejudicial offence changes chance to catch up with other states

It is hoped that we won't have to wait too long for the state government to legislate on the uncontroversial recommendations from the state's Sentencing Advisory Council this week to Tasmania's prejudicial offending laws.
Last year we witnessed action on its report on non-fatal strangulation laws, after recommendations for reform a few years ago, and this week we witnessed action in the lower house on approval for alcohol treatment orders as a sentencing option - seven years after it was recommended.
We've also witnessed SAC's clear position on the ineffectiveness of mandatory sentences ignored on previous occasions.
Tasmanian parliament in 2017 amended the state's Sentencing Act racial hatred or prejudice to be considered as an aggravating factor in sentencing for a crime.
Unlike New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory, other forms of prejudice - like religion, sexual affiliation and disability - are not considered as an aggravating factor in the state at the moment.
The Sentencing Advisory Council in its Prejudice and Discrimination as Aggravating Factors in Sentencing released this week recommended that prejudicial offending be expanded to capture offending based on (race), religion, sexual orientation, gender and gender identity, sex, physical disability, cognitive impairment and mental illness.
This makes a lot of sense and it would conform with the state's strong anti-discrimination laws.
The body points out that an increased penalty for an offence on a prejudicial basis is justified through the elevated harm to the victim through belonging or being perceived to belong to a particular group and the denunciation of the offending based on a prejudicial motive as immoral.
It notes deterrence is not a justification as most studies have concluded that increasing the severity of sentences does not reduce offending or prevent recidivism.
However, it has also been argued that making prejudicial offending appear more serious can be educative, send a consistent message that prejudice is socially unacceptable, and as such, over time can serve as a deterrent.
There will no doubt be concern from sections of the public about broad interpretations of what might be considered to be a prejudicial action or offence, and definitions of certain groups subject to the offence.
Like other laws, that will be left for the courts to decide, case by case, and expanding this part of the Sentencing Act just gives the judge another option to consider.
Expanding the racial prejudicial laws in essence will simply give other groups within the Tasmanian community added protection or comfort.
It should not be seen as a case of singling any particular group out or treating certain groups with some sort of priority over others.
The changes will recognise that a hate crime is a hate crime and it should be treated as such.
Hopefully, unlike debate over the state's anti-discrimination laws, debate over these changes does not stray into areas of freedom of speech and fear that people might be inadvertently penalised by these laws for holding a belief or opinion.
There can be no tolerance for crime based on intolerance.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett this week said the government "welcomed" the report, ordered by his predecessor Elise Archer.
"Today, in modern Tasmania, there is absolutely no space for discrimination in our tolerant, thriving and multicultural society," he said.
"The government will now carefully consider the recommendations made in the councils report to better safeguard these vulnerable groups in Tasmania."
Let's hope so and let's hope that all "vulnerable groups" are considered equally.
