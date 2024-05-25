Violence against women continues to be an unaddressed and significant issue across the country and here in Tasmania, for all women.
For Aboriginal Women in Tasmania, the perpetrated violence is more severe and disproportionate.
Aboriginal women are 11 times more likely to lose their lives to assault than non-Aboriginal Women, and three in five Aboriginal women experience violence by a male intimate partner.
More needs to be done. More supports are required. This needs to change.
With rallies across the country bringing this issue to the fore, a high media focus, and advocacy groups continuing to call for change, State and Federal Governments should be feeling the pressure to take real action, for the benefit of all women now and in the generations to come.
SiS is a Family Violence Prevention Legal Service dedicated to supporting Aboriginal Women in Tasmania.
SiS, the only service of its type in Tasmania, brings our state up to par with others across country.
SiS is a service that not only provides legal services, it also, just as importantly, provides non-legal wrap-around services to support those experiencing violence when navigating the legal system.
Working alongside other Aboriginal organisations, communities and support services, SiS was developed here in Tasmania to ensure it is best placed to support those experiencing higher rates of violence.
Our small service of six team members provides a specialised state-wide service for Aboriginal Women, like many other services in this sector, is one example of organisations doing all that they can to make positive change in the lives of women impacted by violence.
Like other organisations, the demand for our services outweighs our capacity and more funding to support women across the sector and for Aboriginal Women who experience higher rates of violence is required.
The non-legal supports that work alongside and provides assistance for the legal supports in which SiS provides, are critical in navigating the complex legal system.
Without these two supports working hand-in-hand, it is that much harder for women to protect themselves and seek outcomes that can make a real difference in their lives.
More needs to be done to prevent and support women experiencing violence and those most vulnerable, along with building capacity of organisations who support them.
We call on the State and Federal Government to take stock, listen, take action, be transparent and create real change for women now and in the future.
Jake Smith, Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service CEO
