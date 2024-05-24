The Examiner
It's official: Stadium funding means less GST revenue for Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 24 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 11:16am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has provided an answer on GST calculations that the state government has been waiting a year to know.
Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers has officially confirmed that $240 million in federal government funding for the Macquarie Point renewal project, which includes construction of a new stadium, will not be exempt from GST funding distributions.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

