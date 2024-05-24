Tasmania is the only state without a domestic violence review team

HOW MANY MORE aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking. The Examiner is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Tasmania is the only state or territory without a domestic violence review team.
A recent coronial inquest revealed that at least 44 people die every year in Tasmania in situations where family violence could be seen as a significant factor in the death.
A domestic violence review team (DVRT) would analyse every death, be it woman, child or man, that is related to family violence.
The aim is to see where and how system improvements could be made, for example, where abusers could be held more accountable, or victims could be supported better.
In Tasmania, family-violence related deaths are only examined by a coroner within the 'strained coronial system', and these investigations are not often publicly released.
This investigation is just a small part of a coroner's duty, meaning there is no in-depth focus on the problem and prevention of family violence in Tasmania.
Unlike the rest of Australia, there is no government funded DVRT that specifically looks at what changes can be made to prevent family violence deaths, or improve outcomes for people affected by it.
When the Department of Justice was asked why it does not have a domestic violence review team to prevent such deaths, it failed to provide an explanation.
It did however point to the introduction of Jari's Law, or the Justice and Related Legislation (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill (No 2) 2023, which is yet to be proclaimed by the government.
"Legislation makes sure that all deaths where family violence may have been a material contribution are investigated through inquest, criminal proceedings, or both as the case requires," a spokesperson said.
A national report looking at data from the Australian Domestic and Family Violence Review Network, which does not include information from Tasmania, said the aim of DVRT is to identify areas in government and support systems where improvement is needed.
The team has access to information about the victim's death, as well as information about both the victim and perpetrator's lives, such as family networks, past traumas, community interactions and service engagement.
"Domestic and family violence death reviews operate with a view to identifying patterns and commonalities between deaths for the purposes of reform," the report said.
"Such processes are effective in identifying weaknesses in service delivery and systems, and opportunities to improve responses to domestic and family violence across the service system."
Over the last ten years, Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory have funded DVRT.
