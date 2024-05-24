Burger Got Soul writes new chapter - 18 years after taking Launceston by storm

The burger restaurant that took Launceston by storm had its roots in London.
Mathew Routley - whose family started the famous Launceston menswear store - had spent five years in the UK as commercial manager of BBC Music.
He lived near a popular burger joint in Putney High Street, and was inspired to bring a similar product to his hometown.
Teaming up with twin brother Damon, Mr Routley secured neighbouring Charles Street premises that had formerly been home to Smokey Joe's Creole Cafe and Rocky Mountain Records.
By late 2006, the Launceston hospitality scene had a new fan favourite.
"Its initial success was phenomenal," Mr Routley said.
"We just got slammed from day one and continually got slammed for 15 years really. We're still a busy restaurant - it's been very consistent for the full journey."
Burger Got Soul arrived as the first gourmet burger restaurant in the state, but it wasn't alone for long.
It branched out with three more stores across the state, and eventually had competition in the North with the arrival of Burger Junkie and Food For Dudes.
But Burger Got Soul's staple offerings have stood the test of time.
"The burgers that built this business are the Tassie Tempter - which is the burger with the lot - and the Funky Chicken," Mr Routley said.
"We've always been based on healthier, fresh ingredients. We've never really wanted to be a real American-style burger joint, although we do have a really brilliant American cheeseburger which is called our Soul Deluxe and that's really popular as well.
"And the other part is our chips are iconic - people have been coming here for our thick-cut seasoned fries and sauces forever. Most people's first thing they order is the chips."
Mr Routley has had many business ventures across the years.
He ran women's fashion shop Yeltuor for 12 years, started Coles Bay's Ice Creamery Co, and still has a stake in The Whaler hotel in Salamanca.
But Burger Got Soul Launceston has been the mainstay.
After winding back Burger Got Soul's expansion stores due to COVID and family circumstances - "the original and the best store remains" - the father-of-three is now selling the Charles Street business too.
The move will allow him to focus on growing a luxury farmstay business in Swansea, the Swan River Sanctuary.
He's excited to see where a new owner will take Burger Got Soul.
"I feel excited because I just think it's got a big future to go again," he said.
"All businesses, all brands, they have cycles of energy and it's often about energy.
"I feel excited about the opportunity for a new wave - to go another 18 years.
"The site is brilliant, it's got a really good customer base from the hospital. People call it the Paris end of Charles Street - it's a unique location and I think that's one of the big reasons it's been so successful."
By coincidence, the Burger Got Soul building and adjoining properties have also been listed for sale.
The package includes a character two-bedroom home at 245 Charles Street, and five one-bedroom units directly behind the restaurant.
Burger Got Soul retains a 10-year lease at the site.
Information regarding the business sale will soon be published on the Burger Got Soul website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.