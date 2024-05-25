The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Summerhill or Summerdale? The Tasmanian suburb with two names

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
May 26 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The outer-Launceston suburb of Summerhill has no shortage of links to the name Summerdale. So which one is right? Pictures by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Neil Richardson and Google Maps
The outer-Launceston suburb of Summerhill has no shortage of links to the name Summerdale. So which one is right? Pictures by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Neil Richardson and Google Maps

People who live in Summerhill just carry on with their business like it's no big deal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.