A hidden truth: Up to 44 Tasmanians die in family violence related deaths

The coronial report of Jari Wise is helping to expose the truth of how many Tasmanians are dying as a result of family violence.
Proclamation of Jari's Law in Tasmania could see coroners annually examining at least 44 deaths that were in some way connected to family violence, according to a coroner's estimates.
Mr Wise was struck by a car driven by his partner Melissa Oates in 2020, and both were the subject of police family violence orders.
His law will give coroners explicit jurisdiction to hold an inquest for family violence, and give families greater powers to argue that an inquest should be held if an inquest is denied.
It means that of someone dies, and a normal person sees that family violence resulted in, or was of much consequence to the death, an inquest can be held.
In the coronial report, Coroner Simon Cooper said the law would increase court workloads and put further stress on the strained coronial system, leading to significant delays on all inquests.
"Early estimates indicate that Tasmanian coroners will, as a result of the amendment, be required to hold at least double the number of public inquests," he said.
A recent annual report states that three and five per cent of reportable deaths end up in public inquest every year.
It recorded 880 reportable deaths, and between 26 and 44 of these become public inquests.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said it supports the amendments relating to Jari's Law.
"The Department of Justice agrees that it is in the public interest for deaths to be subject to inquest where the Coroner suspects that family violence was a material contribution to the death," they said.
The Department values the role of the Coroners and has progressed legislation to reflect the importance of such investigations. The legislation was initially passed by the House of Assembly, but lapsed when the election was called. It will be re-introduced shortly.
The Government's legislation makes sure that all deaths where family violence may have been a material contribution are investigated through inquest, criminal proceedings, or both as the case requires.
it requires appropriate evidence from the Coronial investigation to create a suspicion that family violence was a substantial contribution to the death
All deaths reported to the coroner are investigated.
The coroner makes a decision on whether an inquest is required, and under current laws, they can decide to hold an inquest on deaths where family violence is a factor.
A justice department spokesperson said the amendments "make sure that all deaths where family violence may have been a material contribution are investigated through inquest, criminal proceedings, or both as the case requires".
So, if evidence in the initial coronial investigation raises a reasonable suspicion that family violence was a significant contributing factor in the death, an inquest can be held.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said coroners make findings on suicides, drug overdoses and accidents where family violence may be a feature in a person's life to some degree.
"In the great majority of these, family violence did not substantially contribute to the death," they said.
"For example, there may be many reasons for a person's state of mental health before a suicide, or for drug dependency, or accidental death."
But if a normal person could see that family violence resulted in, or was of much consequence to the death, an inquest can be held.
