Migration plays a crucial role in Australia's economic and social fabric. Whether in sports, business, or academia, Australia has had many migrant success stories.
Comedian Anh Do, Australian Rules footballer Alex Jesaulenko, businessman Frank Lowy, and Scientist Dr Karl Kruszelnicki are a few examples.
These migrants and many others positively contribute to the nation's success.
Migration has emerged as a critical election issue due to a recent announcement by opposition leader Peter Dutton. Of course, the renewed prominence of our nation's migration numbers brings out much negativity aimed squarely at migrants.
It is important to highlight the benefits migration brings to Australia and counter the narrative that all migrants do is block and constrict our resources, take jobs away from other Australians and clog up our housing. Migration bolsters the Australian economy. It actually drives employment and fosters innovation.
Contrary to the myth that migrants take jobs from locals, studies show that for each one-percentage-point rise in migrant inflow, a 0.53 per cent increase in employment results for the Australian-born population. This is due to the complementary skills and diverse perspectives that migrants bring, promoting innovation and productivity in various sectors. Migrant-owned businesses are a testament to this.
According to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, migrants own one in three Australian small businesses. This equates to 620,000 migrant-owned businesses nationwide, employing 1.41 million people. Refugees have a robust entrepreneurial spirit. The refugee cohort is almost twice as likely to start a business as the general population. The businesses refugees and migrants start enrich the economic landscape. In short, migrants don't 'take Aussie jobs'; they create them.
Migration is crucial to address critical skill shortages, particularly in technology and other vital industries. The Examiner receives many letters from grateful patients who have recovered well after a stay at the LGH. They all commend the staff and comment on the diversity of the workers. Migrants work in Healthcare, child care and many service industries; migrants pick our fruit; it is not a stretch to say our country would grind to a screeching halt if not for migrants.
The proposed reduction in migration, as advocated by federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton, could potentially lead to adverse effects on the economy and public services. Such cuts might result in a shortage of essential workers, straining already stretched services and impeding economic growth. Of course, Angus Taylor's shambolic appearance at the National Press Club this week did not help the federal Liberals' cause. The opposition treasury spokesperson could not align his figures with his party leader. Any argument that is not consistent surely must fall apart.
In addition to economic benefits, migration enriches Australian society culturally and socially.
The diversity of Australia's migrant community encourages a more inclusive and vibrant community; how many cultural days and weekend markets are all the better for migrant contributions? That diversity is reflected in various aspects of daily life, from cuisine to festivals, making Australia a more dynamic and exciting place to live.
Reducing migration numbers to the extent the Liberals would implement if elected would jeopardise economic stability. It would also undermine the cultural and social fabric that makes Australia unique.
Australians should embrace migration because it contributes significantly to our nation's growth, prosperity, and economic stability.
Despite the federal Liberal Party's confusion and, some would say, dog-whistling policies on migration, a robust migration program is without doubt beneficial and essential for Australia's future.
Craig Thomson is editor of The Examiner.
